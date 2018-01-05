Plattsburgh Kmart to close in April

× Expand Photo provided/Wikimedia Commons The Kmart in Plattsburgh is closing in early April.

PLATTSBURGH | The Kmart on Center Drive in Plattsburgh is among the stores marked for closure by the retail chain.

The Plattsburgh location has been deemed unprofitable by corporate headquarters, who announced on Thursday the closure of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears locations between March and early April.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” said Sears Holdings in a statement.

The struggling chain said they aim to transform their business model so the physical store footprint and our digital capabilities “match the needs and preferences of our members.”

A Sears Holdings spokesman did not detail how many employees would be impacted.

“The number of associates impacted is not available,” the spokesman told The Sun in an email. “The majority of these jobs are part-time positions. Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.”

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12.

The new round of closures comes after Sears announced it would close 250 stores last year, including the Malone location.