Plattsburgh lawyers pen ‘no fault’ insurance guide

PLATTSBURGH | Over the years, lawyers Mark Schneider and Drew Palcsik have gotten calls about all sorts of things.

Personal injury. Social security. Car crashes.

It’s the latter that spawned the idea behind the duo’s new book, “No Fault: Cover Your Expenses After a Car Crash.”

“No fault” insurance can cover up to $50,000 in medical bills, lost wages and other costs associated with car crashes.

To claim the money, victims need only to know how the application process works, according to Palcsik.

No lawyer required.

The plain-speak book details how to navigate the legal process of filing a claim, with blocked “key points” scattered throughout to highlight important information.

“Even though many people may not need a lawyer after a crash, they still may not know what to do next,” Palcsik said in a statement. “All insured New York drivers have no fault, and can cover many expenses after a crash.

“We wanted to help people understand what it is, what it covers and how to apply.”

New York state is one of 12 states that offer no fault insurance, or personal injury protection, according to a news release from the pair’s law office.

The state law is designed to provide victims of a car crash with prompt payment, according to the state Department of Financial Services, regardless of who is at fault or whether there was any negligence.

Palcsik and Schneider are making the 40-page guide available for free.

“We have books in our office that explain no fault insurance, but they are over 700 pages long,” Schneider joked.

“We wrote a book that can give people useful information they need to file their claim. We made it a point to avoid legal jargon at all costs, and if we did need to use it, that we defined the words in the glossary.”

In the book, the two lawyers write about the benefits of no fault, how to file a claim and what drivers can do if their claim is denied.

Anyone interested in receiving a copy can call the Schneider and Palcsik law offices at 518-566-6666 or visit northcountrylaw.com/nofaultbook.

Schneider and Palcsik have 50 years of combined. They opened their law offices at 57 Court Street in Plattsburgh in 2013.