Plattsburgh chiefs offer divergent forecasts for 2018

Business is booming in town and county, but city continues to bring finances to heel

× Leaders from Clinton County, the Town of Plattsburgh and the City of Plattsburgh outlined their visions for their respective localities as part of a North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event on Thursday, Jan. 18. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo PLATTSBURGH | Leaders from Clinton County, the Town of Plattsburgh and the City of Plattsburgh have outlined their visions for their respective localities. But while the town and city have portrayed a rosy outlook, the city’s fiscal challenges remain an immediate issue, officials said at a North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event last Thursday. THE COUNTY Business is booming in Clinton County, said Chairman Harry McManus (Area 1). McManus painted a portrait of a county that’s never been in better shape, with a low tax rate, strong economic development strategy, stable government and a recently-hatched shared services plan with neighboring localities that is predicted to save the county $700,000 this year. “The state of Clinton County has never been stronger,” McManus told the sold-out crowd at the Holiday Inn. “By almost any measure, Clinton County is great financial condition, and is in a strong position to continue that fiscal stability.” Plattsburgh International Airport is poised for liftoff, he said, updating attendees on a series of state and federal-funded efforts designed to draw in more passengers and strengthen its role as a conduit with Canada, driving regional economic development in the process. “The terminal expansion is near complete,” he said. And a new federal inspection station designed to expedite the processing of foreign passengers should be completed by spring. Service to Washington, D.C. would begin by June or early-July, he said. Officials continue to seek a hotelier for the site after they failed to secure $2 million in state funding for a proposed 80-room hotel last December. Efforts are underway to redevelop the former Clinton County Airport, including brokering a sale of the land and finding someone willing to develop the 580-acre parcel. “The property is a gem waiting for development,” McManus said. The chairman also said he felt heartened that the county’s decision to join a class action lawsuit against opiate manufacturers will help curb the local epidemic. “I think gaining control over our opioid epidemic could have a very positive impact on our local economy,” he said. The lawmaker envisioned an “economic bonanza” in the upcoming years. “We’re all in this together,” he said.

THE CITY City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read highlighted progress on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, updates on parking solutions and development efforts to make the city more walkable and attractive to residents and visitors. Read envisioned a mixed-use building on the Durkee Street lot that would attract Millennials and active senior citizens paired with amenities like niche shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Green space could then tie the site to the Saranac River Trail. “You’ll see very soon we’ll be going out to consultants to help design this package to entice developers to do something in what represents about half of the DRI grant,” Read said. Reconfiguring of the Durkee Street lot would likely lead to a bump of 100 fee-based parking spaces elsewhere, he said, which he envisioned could be coordinated through a smartphone app. A report is expected shortly. Read called the harborside underutilized, and said he wanted to ramp up fishing tournaments at the City Marina. But where McManus was brimming with optimism, Read offered a more dour portrait as the grim specter of the city’s finances hung over the proceedings like a funeral shroud. “Of course, the city has its challenges,” Read said. “Everything is rosy in the county, but the city has some very difficult fiscal challenges.” The city’s fund balance has declined about $1 million annually since 2010-11, he said. The mayor placed the blame squarely on the Town of Plattsburgh, whom he alleges benefited from a secret rejiggering of a agreement with Saranac Power Partners to lock in more revenues from the power plant. “A good chunk of that is because of the Falcon Seaboard that Supervisor Cashman and I are discussing right now,” Read said. “It’s probably two-thirds of the explanation.” The remainder, he said, was caused by a failure by the city to decrease expenses. The city staved off disaster by abolishing four departments last year — Human Resources, Engineering, Recreation and Information Technology — a measure Read said gives him optimism when it comes to offering stability. But more difficult decisions lie ahead. “Those were the easy ones,” he said. “We’ve got even harder, more difficult challenges this year.”

Later that evening, the city’s Finance and Budget Committee discussed the necessity of making over $600,000 in permanent cuts just to make ends meet. Early reports show that the city may have ended 2017 with a general fund balance of just $53,000. Despite the cuts, if $1.1 million in unbudgeted expenses comes through as anticipated, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks, the city will have a fund balance $400,000 in the negative. Jacking up taxes isn’t an option, Read said. The city instead needs to get back to a fund balance of at least $6 million in a $65 million budget, including to account for natural disasters like the flood that displaced hundreds of residents at Underwood Estates last week. “We need to decrease expenses, increase revenues and increase fund balance,” he said. Opportunities to raise revenues are scant, he said, because the city is landlocked. Read posited the city may be able to leverage its cheap electricity to entice businesses. He said the state reached out to him recently to ask about 100 acres of land for a project predicted to generate 100 jobs and $100 million in investment. “We can cut their total costs of their energy-intense operation by half,” he said. “They can be saving $1 million a year just by locating in the city, but the city has no land to put them up. Plenty of power, but no land.” Read repeatedly underscored that the relationship between the city and town was critical, and they a had relationship similar to a honeybee and an orchard. “We are mutually interdependent,” Read said. “The survival of one is going to affect the survival of another.” THE TOWN Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman stylized his presentation after a TED Talk, a visual-heavy outline laden with soaring rhetoric and optimism. Recent projects include a joint dog park with Schuyler Falls and the Cadyville Storybook Trail. Economic drivers like Norsk Titanium and the Plattsburgh International Airport have led to efforts to shore up the town’s infrastructure. A multi-year effort to upgrade the town’s water infrastructure is underway, a project with a price tag that swings between $18 million and $24 million.