Plattsburgh leaders dispense levity following controversial tape

Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read (center) and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (left) appeared jointly at the State of the City, County and Town Breakfast last week in Plattsburgh with Clinton County Chairman Harry McManus.
PLATTSBURGH | Would sparks fly? Or would there be a public rapprochement?
It was the question the crowd at the Holiday Inn was waiting for one month after a hot mic revealed simmering tensions between the Town and City of Plattsburgh over changes to payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with a local power plant.
The two leaders jointly appeared at an annual breakfast last week.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman did not delve into the complex deal.
But both cracked jokes about it.
“Is this thing on? I haven’t been having much luck with microphones lately,” Read said before delivering his comments to a room full of business leaders and lawmakers.
Read commented on the standing-room only crowd, which organizers put at 120.
“(North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas) was a little bit worried about the crowd, so he asked Michael and I if we could gin up a few sparks over the last month or so,” Read said. “So we did our very best to make sure people came out.”
Read alleges the city has been deprived of $14 million over the past decade after the renegotiated agreement, first hatched in 1992, saw funds shuttled to four special town-created districts that serve the facility now known as Saranac Power Partners.
The mayor pinned the deal directly to the city’s ailing fiscal condition.
Cashman joked the city’s events coordinator is working on a special event at the Crete Civic Center.
“That will include a cage match between the mayor and I,” Cashman said. “It will help the city out financially. I’m sure they’ll all buy tickets.”
Cashman later ribbed the mayor for not participating in last year’s second annual Supervisor’s Disc Golf Challenge.
“You didn’t take me up on the challenge last year,” said Cashman. “I’ll be looking for you this year.”
But the light-hearted banter belied an acrimonious distrust between the localities made public by the now-infamous video that saw Read accuse the town of “backhanded dealing” following a City Council meeting last December.
Read later said the town hadn’t been forthcoming with documents; Cashman argued otherwise.
Then the city lawyered up.
A lawyer from Stafford Owens visited the Plattsburgh Town Offices on Jan. 9.
“He spent several-plus hours combing through documents and requested we make photocopies of documents, and we offered to do so,” Cashman told The Sun. “It seemed to satisfy their inquiry.”
Read said the city hired the firm after they sent a Freedom of Information Law request to the town last month, but failed to receive the documents or state when they would be made available within a 20-day window.
Stafford Owens filed a Notice of Claims, a measure that gives the city additional authority to request materials.
“At that point, I understand that many of the documents originally requested were immediately made available,” Read told The Sun in an email. “The law firm is currently processing those documents so that the city may have some clarity on what might have happened and should be finished soon.”
Read said when the city sought clarity on that narrow question, they did not anticipate litigation, and remain hopeful a lawsuit can be averted.
“Once the information is summarized, I’m looking forward to sitting down and have a discussion with Supervisor Cashman,” Read said. “Our hired lawyers were very helpful in that regard. It is always best to have discussions when both sides have as many facts as are ascertainable.”
Cashman downplayed the drama.
“There isn’t a High Noon situation going on,” he said.
Read repeatedly underscored at the North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event last week that both localities are locked into a mutually-dependent relationship, and the survival of one depends on the other.
He offered what he said might be an unpopular prediction:
The town and city will “become one” within 100 years.
“I don’t have any doubt about that,” Read said. “There’s obviously some big roadblocks, and some big things we need to figure out to make that happen, but it simply makes sense, and I’m not one to shy away from difficult conversations.”