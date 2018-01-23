Plattsburgh leaders dispense levity following controversial tape

× Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read (center) and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (left) appeared jointly at the State of the City, County and Town Breakfast last week in Plattsburgh with Clinton County Chairman Harry McManus. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Would sparks fly? Or would there be a public rapprochement?

It was the question the crowd at the Holiday Inn was waiting for one month after a hot mic revealed simmering tensions between the Town and City of Plattsburgh over changes to payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with a local power plant.

The two leaders jointly appeared at an annual breakfast last week.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman did not delve into the complex deal.

But both cracked jokes about it.

“Is this thing on? I haven’t been having much luck with microphones lately,” Read said before delivering his comments to a room full of business leaders and lawmakers.

Read commented on the standing-room only crowd, which organizers put at 120.

“(North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas) was a little bit worried about the crowd, so he asked Michael and I if we could gin up a few sparks over the last month or so,” Read said. “So we did our very best to make sure people came out.”

Read alleges the city has been deprived of $14 million over the past decade after the renegotiated agreement, first hatched in 1992, saw funds shuttled to four special town-created districts that serve the facility now known as Saranac Power Partners.

The mayor pinned the deal directly to the city’s ailing fiscal condition.

Cashman joked the city’s events coordinator is working on a special event at the Crete Civic Center.

“That will include a cage match between the mayor and I,” Cashman said. “It will help the city out financially. I’m sure they’ll all buy tickets.”

Cashman later ribbed the mayor for not participating in last year’s second annual Supervisor’s Disc Golf Challenge.

“You didn’t take me up on the challenge last year,” said Cashman. “I’ll be looking for you this year.”

But the light-hearted banter belied an acrimonious distrust between the localities made public by the now-infamous video that saw Read accuse the town of “backhanded dealing” following a City Council meeting last December.

Read later said the town hadn’t been forthcoming with documents; Cashman argued otherwise.