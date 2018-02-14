Plattsburgh Little League to honor longtime coach

× Expand Photo courtesy Plattsburgh Little League The Plattsburgh Little League plans to honor longtime coach Hector Duquette by naming a field on Bailey Avenue in his honor. Pictured here is the league’s opening day in 2016.

PLATTSBURGH | A baseball field in downtown Plattsburgh will be designated as Hector Duquette Field this summer in honor of a longtime coach with the Plattsburgh Little League.

Duquette, 73, is a longstanding member of the community and has served as a coach with local teams for over 34 years, according to Zeke Perras, former vice president of the local league.

Duquette said last year was his final one with the league, though he’s still involved with the sport through his son Gary Duquette, who coaches the Clinton County Senior Mariners.

The league plans to hold a ceremony on May 5 at the Bailey Avenue field to officially honor Duquette and unveil a permanent plaque.

“I get choked up thinking about it,” Duquette told The Sun. “I just can’t believe it, that’s all.”

The decision to designate the unnamed field in honor of Hector Duquette received unanimous approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council on Feb. 8.

“I was totally surprised by (that),” Duquette said.

Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said it’s an honor well-deserved.

The field, previously unnamed, is located adjacent to Lefty Wilson Field and Melissa Penfield Park.

“Him and his family have done a tremendous amount for the growth of baseball in our area and continue to do so,” Perras said.

“Oftentimes we wait until after someone is gone to honor them. I think this is an honor that Hector and his family deserve.”

The council’s decision to award the honor last Thursday received a smattering of applause.

This renaming marks the second big change at the field in recent months.

With help from a $34,000 grant from the Major League Baseball Tomorrow Fund and a $20,000 grant from Little League International, the local league installed new stadium lights at the field last summer.