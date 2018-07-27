Plattsburgh man arrested for attempted bank robbery

× Expand Plattsburgh City Police Neil M. Blouin

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank downtown.

Neil M. Blouin, 57, of Plattsburgh, was arrested by Plattsburgh City Police on Friday and charged with one count of attempted robbery in the third-degree, a class E felony, after allegedly demanding cash from a teller at Champlain National Bank.

Blouin is currently awaiting arraignment, according to a news release from city police, and is being held at the Plattsburgh City Police Station.

At 11:26 a.m. on Friday, Plattsburgh City Police received notification of a commercial alarm at 32 Cornelia St. from a third party notifier.

Police responded to Champlain National Bank and were told by bank employees that there had been an attempted robbery just minutes prior.

The bank employees indicated that the male suspect had shown a teller a handwritten note demanding money, police say.

The suspect was not given any money and he fled on foot before police arrived on scene.

Bank employees described the attempted robber and city police reviewed surveillance video of the suspect, established a perimeter and disseminated a description of the man.

Within “several minutes” of sending out a description to officers, Blouin was apprehended, according to a news release.