Plattsburgh man sentenced for $508K fraud

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man has been convicted of committing online fraud and identity theft for six years, causing over half a million dollars in losses.

Thomas J. Howe, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday to 63 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Howe admitted as part of his plea that he and Jared R. Hudson had purchased personal information, including credit card and bank account numbers, expiration dates, security codes and answers to security questions in an effort to defraud banks, merchants and customers.

The duo used that information to purchase goods online and transfer funds electronically between October 2009 and December 2014, according to the DOJ. Both opened investment accounts funded with money from other people’s bank accounts.

Collectively, the two defrauded over $1 million from victims. Hudson’s victims suffered actual and intended losses of at least $510,544; Howe’s victims, $508,053.

Hudson, a former Plattsburgh resident who is currently serving 18 years in a Texas prison for possession/promotion of child pornography, was sentenced in January to 79 months in prison, three years of post-imprisonment supervised release for fraud and identity theft for his role in the crime.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn ordered his 79 month sentence to be served consecutively to his 18-year prison sentence. He’s been detained on federal charges since 2016.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Plattsburgh City Police Department, and was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.

The announcement of Howe’s sentencing was made by U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi J. Ritter.