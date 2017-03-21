Plattsburgh man sentenced for child porn

× Expand State Police Logo A Plattsburgh man was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison on Monday for distributing and possessing child porn.

PLATTSBURGH — A local man was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison on Monday for distributing and possessing child porn.

Michael Kimball, 29, was first arrested on Feb. 16.

As part of his guilty plea, Kimball admitted that he distributed child pornography over the internet, downloaded child pornography, and saved it to electronic devices, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian.

According to state police, their investigation established Kimball uploaded an image depicting a sexual performance by a child while using Skype.

Kimball worked at a daycare facility prior to his arrest on child pornography charges.

Kimball was originally charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, a Class D felony, and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony.

Senior United States District Judge Norman A. Mordue, along with handing down a decade-and-one-month sentence, imposed a life term of supervised release to start after Kimball is released from prison.

As a result of his conviction, Kimball will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.