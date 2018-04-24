Plattsburgh man suspected of kidnapping arrested

× Expand File photo

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping an unidentified 22-year-old, threatening him and stealing his phone.

Plattsburgh City Police arrested Austin Okolonji, 25, of Clinton Street, on April 16. He was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, a class B felony; menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a class D felony.

“This is an example why dealing in a drug like marijuana can quickly escalate into a dangerous and life-threatening activity,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “Our detectives and officers demonstrated some excellent police work in what could have easily turned into an escalating violent incident. We must remain vigilant in deterring such crime.”

Okolonji was arraigned at Plattsburgh City Court on April 17, with bail set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 bond.

As of Thursday afternoon, he’d been released by court order and was listed as “Out of Custody” by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim, according to City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

Okolonji is due back in court on April 26.

KIDNAPPED

The victim of the alleged kidnapping told police on April 10 that he was forced into a car on Oak Street by several masked people.

In the car he was asked about the location of a package, according to a news release from city police, and threatened with bodily harm.

When the vehicle came to a stop at a residence on William Street, his cellphone taken from him, the 22-year-old escaped and called for help at Zuke’s Deli on Brinkerhoff Street, according to Ritter.

Six days later, as a result of an extensive investigation by city police and the Adirondack Drug Task Force, Okolonji’s vehicle was identified and found.

Six pounds of marijuana was found in his car, Ritter told The Sun, an amount with an estimated street value of $15,000.

Okolonji was tracked down, and police executed a search warrant of his Clinton Street apartment.

More evidence was found there. Ritter declined to disclose what that evidence was.

The investigation is ongoing, and according to a news release from Plattsburgh City Police, more arrests are expected.

The Adirondack Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Homeland Security Office of Air and Marine, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Clinton County District Attorney’s Office and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.