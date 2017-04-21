Plattsburgh man wins Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

George Norman nets free three year lease in tri-state sweepstakes

by

PLATTSBURGH — One Plattsburgh resident had Lady Luck at the wheel last week.  

George Norman, an engineer at Mold-Rite Plastics, was selected to receive a free three year lease for a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. 

The sweepstakes — which ran for three months late last year — culminated in Norman being randomly chosen from hundreds of thousands of entries in the tri-state area, according to Nick D’Alessandro, a spokesperson for Toyota. 

“I’m really excited,” said Norman. “Toyota developed modern manufacturing. As an engineer, I’m excited to see how this thing works.” 

The Plattsburgh man was all smiles as D’Alessandro, DELLA North Manager Ernie Galarza and representatives of Della Toyota handed off the keys to his new hybrid car at the dealership in Plattsburgh. 

Norman initially entered the contest after bringing his Toyota Sienna into Della Toyota to be serviced. After seeing an advertisement for the sweepstakes, he decided to enter — not expecting anything to come of it, he said. 

“[My family and I] have been Toyota fans for some time,” Norman said. “We’re thrilled.” 

According to D’Alessandro, another sweepstakes in upcoming in May — the Toyota “Pay My Bill” sweepstakes will net 25 winners coverage for service bills up to $1,000. In June, Toyota will put on their annual Alzheimer’s awareness campaign, where service members can donate $10 to the Alzheimer’s Association and receive a $15 service credit. 

