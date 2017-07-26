Plattsburgh motel plans put on hold

× Plans for a new motel in the Town of Plattsburgh were temporarily scuttled by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — A proposal to open a new motel off Exit 39 in Plattsburgh has been temporarily scuttled by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board.

Chaudry Khan submitted a sketch plan review of a proposed new 48 unit facility on Route 9 to the board last week.

But the panel ultimately deemed the sketch plan incomplete, citing a lack of information about the scale of the proposed project and proximity to wetlands.

“I think we’re amenable to this project, but we need some more information,” said Planning Board Member Tim Palmer. “At least have this in scale. We don’t have anything against it — clearly it’s where it should be.

“We need a sketch plan that’s up to sketch plan snuff.”

Located within a mile of four motels, including the Maken, Rip Van Winkle, Sundance and Super 8, early plans call for a pair of two-story buildings with 24 rooms in each building.

Project Engineer Thomas LaBombard chalked the absence of detail up to the lack of a surveyor.

“Until I get in a surveyor, this is what I have to work with,” he said.

Planning Board Member Anne Brandell asked if the motel would limit accommodations to short-term rentals.

“I think the developer may, if necessary, accommodate long-term stays in the future,” said LaBombard.

LaBombard, a Clinton County Planning Board member, said that he would speak with Khan and would likely resubmit the plan at a later planning board meeting.

The next Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board meeting is set for Aug. 15.