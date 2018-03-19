Plattsburgh officials OK cryptocurrency moratorium

× The Plattsburgh Common Council imposed a moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency operations for the next 18 months. But cryptocurrency, blockchain and cybersecurity experts are concerned that Plattsburgh may be missing out on an opportunity to be at the cutting edge of a blossoming industry. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday passed a moratorium that will temporarily halt new commercial cryptocurrency operations from moving into the city for the next 18 months.

The measure was passed unanimously 6-0.

“I think a moratorium needs to happen now to stop the bleeding,” said Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5). “But our public doesn’t deserve to wait for 18 months.”

Lawmakers said they will use the time to study how to mitigate the impact of cryptomining on the electrical grid ahead of the temporary ban’s termination.

City officials have also raised health and public safety concerns stemming from improper ventilation of the mining operations.

In a time when the city is contending with a structural deficit, an anemic fund balance caused by systemic overspending, rising taxes and projected expense increases, neither the city nor its ratepayers can afford to subsidize large infrastructure upgrades necessary to serve new cryptocurrency operations, said Mayor Colin Read, and the city has recently received a number of requests from miners looking to set up shop.

“My goal is to protect the ratepayers at every single turn,” Read told a packed crowd.

EXPERTS WEIGH IN

While city officials have not identified the two bitcoin operations located in Plattsburgh, Vice identified them as Coinmint and Zafra LLC.

Local cybersecurity, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology experts say that Plattsburgh could be missing out on an opportunity to be at the cutting edge of a blossoming industry.

Those computers that run 24-7 are doing more than just “mining” for speculative currency, said Tom Pillsworth, a blockchain technology expert who spoke at the hearing.

They’re constantly working to generate a digital ledger called blockchain, which Pillsworth says can offer decentralized, confidential, secure transactions from all around the world.

It’s an area of tech that a host of big names are currently exploring, he said, naming IBM and Wal-Mart as notable examples.

“This is something that’s really transforming the world,” Pillsworth said.

“Don’t blame bitcoin. Look at the bigger picture and realize that this could change Plattsburgh forever.”

EYE CANDY

The City of Plattsburgh is attractive to miners for a number of reasons, according to Lois Sanchez, a former investment banker and economics professor based in Manhattan.