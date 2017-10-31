Plattsburgh parking study nears completion

× Expand File photo A city-commissioned parking study is nearing completion. Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot, the largest project of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plans, will eliminate 289 parking spots in the downtown core.

PLATTSBURGH | Two thirds of residents think that parking in the City of Plattsburgh is adequate, according to a recent survey, and findings by a parking consultant show that even at peak hours spot occupancy is only at 85 percent.

But with redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot pending under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), Jon Forster, a consultant with Carl Walker Parking Consultants, is cautioning the City of Plattsburgh to keep an eye on parking availability before it becomes an issue.

The results of a city-commissioned parking study and recommended solutions from Carl Walker Parking Consultants will be on the way to Mayor Colin Read by the end of the month.

Consultant Jon Forster updated residents on the progress in a public meeting last Wednesday.

The City of Plattsburgh was awarded $10 million in state funds last year as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot is the largest project, clocking in at just over $5 million.

But 90 percent of visitors to the City of Plattsburgh use the Durkee Street lot, according to the survey, and Durkee is the largest source of parking in the downtown core.

Forster pointed to 394 unused spots at a parking lot on lower Bridge Street, near the harbor.

But in the City of Plattsburgh, few want to walk, he said.

According to Forster, Plattsburgh has the lowest number of people who walk to their destination — just over one percent — among a group of comparable-sized cities in the region.

Coupled with the fact that 84 percent of drivers in Plattsburgh are foregoing carpooling, there are few bicycle racks, and parking enforcement is on a complaint-response system, this has the potential to create issues in the future, he said.

Potential solutions floated include the construction of a shared parking garage with the county — each space would cost $19,000 to build, Forster said — better signage pointing to other public parking lots, replacing parking spaces elsewhere or parking agreements with churches or other businesses.

The city could also consider bringing back parking meters and fees.

According to Forster, downtown businesses currently pay for the “free” on-street parking residents use under a special parking assessment district. The revenue from that tax is around $65,000 per year.

“We believe that almost all the money given to us (through the DRI) will go toward solving the parking,” said Read.

The Request for Proposals that will kickstart work on redeveloping the Durkee Street lot is expected to go on in a month or so, Read said.

“We really hope that $5 million (in state funds) will leverage $20-30 million.”