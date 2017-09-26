Plattsburgh parking study underway

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Residents appeared at the Plattsburgh Public Library last week to speak with consultants about downtown parking issues.

PLATTSBURGH | A consultant tasked with studying parking availability in downtown Plattsburgh said the city will encounter parking issues if a multi-use building is erected on the Durkee Street parking lot without replacing those spaces elsewhere.

“You’ve got 300 spots down there, and depending on what you do — if you take out all 300, and you don’t put any back, you’re probably going to have a problem,” said Jon Forster, a consultant with Carl Walker Parking Consultants. “You’re going to make yourself a problem.”

The City of Plattsburgh was awarded $10 million in state funds last year as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot is the largest project, clocking in at just over $5 million.

Forster hosted the first in a series of public feedback meetings last Wednesday.

A handful of local business owners, lawmakers, residents and visitors attended to voice their concerns.

“I think it might be better, eventually, for the city to have paid parking,” said Hope Coryer, a city visitor. “Paid parking seems to be the answer. That may need to be in our future.”

John Seiden, an area developer, proposed a number of small, satellite lots be opened up throughout the city, possibly through collaboration with existing properties like St. John the Baptist Church on Broad Street.

“I don’t think one large garage is the answer,” he said.

But, Seiden conceded, fees may also not be feasible.

“My biggest concern is that an additional parking district fee will be tacked onto my taxes,” he said.

Resident and landlord Carol Klepper said the city should add green space to the rooftops of parking garages, which she said other cities do to mitigate rainwater runoff.

This parking study is a preliminary step before the city begins moving forward with the state-funded DRI.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen there, but we know we’re going to disrupt it,” said Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas.

More public meetings to gather community feedback are expected in the next few weeks.

“The parking study is an important step in the revitalization of our downtown,” said DeDominicas in a statement. “Not only will it identify our current needs, but it will go assist us with developing long-term solutions to parking within the city.”