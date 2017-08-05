Purse snatcher sought in Plattsburgh

× Expand Plattsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in appending an early-morning purse snatcher.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Police are asking for help in appending an early-morning purse snatcher.

Plattsburgh Police responded to Seth Square Apartments at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.

The victim told police a man approached her as she was exiting her vehicle and forcibly stole her purse.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled in a southerly direction on Margaret Street.

The purse contained the victim’s identification, cell phone, wallet and approximately $100, authorities said.

The male is described as being in his mid 20’s, approximately 5'8" tall with a thin build, very short or shaved brown hair and wearing a gray or dark sweatshirt.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gray or silver compact four-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plattsburgh Police Department at 518-563-3411.