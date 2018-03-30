Plattsburgh preps for ‘Big Read’

× Expand File photo Next month will mark the first-ever Plattsburgh Big Read, a community-wide reading event sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.

PLATTSBURGH | Local book lovers are ramping up for the first-ever Plattsburgh Big Read next month.

Over 25 events have been scheduled throughout April to coincide with the Plattsburgh Big Read, a month-long community reading program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Events include a Akwesasne Mohawk Festival at Plattsburgh High School on April 7, a screening of “The Seventh Fire” at the Strand Center Theatre on April 11 and a storytelling session at SUNY Plattsburgh on April 20.

“Reading a book together is a chance to explore a story, a world, together,” said Sarah Spanburgh, a librarian at Plattsburgh Public Library, in a statement. “The Big Read is a way for an entire community to share that experience.”

The novel of choice is “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich, a story about a 13-year-old’s push for justice after his Native American mother is raped near a sacred round house on reservation land.

The book is set in North Dakota but it has some parallels to this community, according to CCE Director Julia Devine, from the climate to the rural lifestyle and connections to the nearby Akwesasne Mohawk territory.

“This festival acknowledges the traditional Native inhabitants of our region,” Devine said in a statement. Devine said that she worked closely with the Akwesasne Mohawk community when planning next month’s Big Read.

“It has been a profound experience for me,” she said. “Increasing Plattsburgh’s awareness of its Native American roots will help open its heart to peace and compassion.”

A limited number of free books will be available at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Feinberg Library, Plattsburgh Public Library (PPL) and the Akwesasne Library and Cultural Center, according to a news release from the CCE.

PPL has family bundles available featuring both Erdrich’s “Round House” and kid-friendly novels, according to PPL Director Anne de la Chapelle, and residents are encouraged to “read, share and return” so others will get a shot at reading the book.

“The library is thrilled to be a partner,” said Spanburgh.

Hosted by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE), the Plattsburgh Big Read was funded nearly one year ago by a $13,500 National Endowment for the Arts grant.