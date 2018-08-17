Plattsburgh pride parade gets OK

× Expand File photo The Adirondack North Country Pride Parade received approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council last week. Pictured here is organizer Kelly Metzgar speaking to the Plattsburgh Common Council last year.

PLATTSBURGH | The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) has received approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council to hold this year’s pride parade downtown — as long as marchers stay on the sidewalks.

After the event last year was left on the council docket for weeks before receiving approval, in part due to police overtime costs associated with closing streets for the parade, organizers last Thursday agreed to again hold the pride parade on the sidewalk.

By confining the celebration to the sidewalks, the city will save upwards of $2,250 in Plattsburgh City Police overtime and $3,000 in Department of Public Works overtime.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said that she felt the council had set precedent with a different rally in April, “Take Back the Night.”

In an effort to support the cause while mitigating the estimated $1,331 in overtime costs, councilors put forward a number of compromises then, including allowing the march if ralliers stay on the sidewalk to offering to table the request until the group could fundraise or rally volunteer support. But organizers refused all the options, and the event was rejected.

“For me, it would be a matter of fairness to be consistent in the application of our policies about this,” Armstrong told pride parade organizer Kelly Metzgar.

Like “Take Back the Night,” councilors said the pride parade could still be held in the streets — but the ANCGA would need to reimburse the city for the $5,250 in overtime costs.

“What you say about the value of your visibility in this area and what you bring to the entire downtown, that’s totally invaluable and can’t be underestimated,” Armstrong said. “But the consistency that we apply is important.”

The Adirondack North Country Pride Parade will be held Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Trinity Park.

‘COMMITTED’ TO PLATTSBURGH

Metzgar, a Saranac Lake resident, said organizers are committed to keeping the Adirondack North Country Pride Parade in Plattsburgh.

The event, now in its third year, brings hundreds of people to Trinity Park and has received symbolic recognition from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“If we can keep more of the attendees in your downtown area, we want to encourage our attendees to go to your merchants and make this worthwhile for downtown businesses,” she said, noting a route change that will keep the parade in the downtown core rather than extending up to SUNY Plattsburgh.

ANCGA member Jennifer Tallon told the council that she hadn’t realized the cost to the city for street closures associated with the parade.

“Obviously this is something that we couldn’t ask the city to pay for,” Tallon said, noting that she was a city taxpayer herself. “Fiscal concerns for the city are fiscal concerns for me.”

Metzgar was in the audience last year on a night when four city departments were abolished by the Plattsburgh Common Council in a cost-savings measure.

She hopes that by committing to staying in the Lake City, the event can bolster visitation and help out local businesses.

“We want Plattsburgh to shine,” Metzgar said.

FOR SOME, SIDEWALK PARADE POSES PROBLEMS

Though it appears that the parade will be held on the sidewalk again this year, ANCGA member Amber Desjardins told the council that the city shouldn’t forget that this type of rally poses difficulties for those with disabilities.

“I’m a disabled queer person,” Desjardins said. “I find that having a sidewalk parade is very difficult for me, because in years past, I’ve had to have someone to push me.

“For me, as a disabled person and wanting to be independent and show my visibility as a trans person, I want to be doing those things for myself.”

And to be confined to sidewalks, that are often in disrepair?

“I find that’s just unacceptable,” said Desjardins. “It’s deterred me from other events downtown because I know I can’t access them.”

Irregardless, the imposition won’t stop Desjardins from showing up to the Adirondack North Cosuntry Pride Parade this year.

“I would honestly like to see that (sidewalk confinement) change and set a (different) precedent for Plattsburgh.

“But I will go anyway, because I want my visibility to be known.”