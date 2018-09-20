Plattsburgh pride parade returns for third year

× The Adirondack North Country Pride Parade returns next weekend, Sept. 29, at Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park. Pictured are marchers at last year’s event. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Adirondack North Country Pride Parade returns next weekend.

Now in its third year, the annual LGBTQQIA celebration will again be hosted at Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park starting at noon, Sept. 29. The event runs through 4 p.m.

This year’s guest speaker is Juli Grey-Owens, a Long Island-based transgender advocate and executive director of Trans PAC, a transgender-rights political action committee.

“As in previous years, we’ll also have speakers from local government,” said organizer Kelly Metzgar.

New this year is an event at SUNY Plattsburgh the preceding evening, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Cardinal Lounge. Grey-Owens will host a forum titled, “Everything You Wanted to Know About LBGTQQIA and the Issues Effecting Our Community.”

There’s no charge to attend, Metzgar said.

“LGBTQQIA” stands for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and allies.”

Also new is a revised parade route. Where last year the group walked from the downtown core up to SUNY Plattsburgh, this year they’ll circle from Trinity Park to Margaret, Broad and Oak streets.

There will again be no road closures, marchers instead being confined to the sidewalks, a condition set by the Common Council in order for the event to receive approval.

By confining the celebration to the sidewalks, the city will save upwards of $2,250 in Plattsburgh City Police overtime and $3,000 in Department of Public Works overtime.

“We’ve also changed the route to focus this year to focus more on downtown businesses, and keep our marchers there (to encourage them to visit local businesses).”

There will be multiple vendors set up in Trinity Park with information on local resources, according to Metzgar, along with live music and other entertainment.

And yes, that “other entertainment” will include a drag show.

“We’ve got a lot more people in the drag show this year,” said Metzgar.

“It’s important that we come together to show that we’re a community of people deserving of basic human rights, and to be treated as individuals, and not have to face the discrimination we see so prevalent at the national level,” Metzgar said. “We need to come together so our young people know that it’s safe to be who they are, so families know that there’s resources out there for them.

“We’re very excited about this year’s event. It’s important to bring pride to the North Country. It’s a good day of unity and diversity.”