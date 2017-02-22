Plattsburgh Public Library moves ahead with coffee bar

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh Public Library got the greenlight to start the in-house coffee bar.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library has officially turned the page on their proposed new in-house coffee bar.

The library submitted notice to the city council last Thursday, signaling that they would soon be soliciting offers for outside vendors to run the 100-square-foot coffee bar.

“The coffee bar has been quite a process,” said Library Director Anne de la Chappelle, noting that both the library board and community have been “very supportive.”

According to the council agenda, the library will not charge more than $5,000 per year to license the space.

This notice follows an announcement made by Chappelle last year about the library’s plans to build the bar.

Chappelle told the council last year that the library would lease the space to an outside vendor who would do all of their food prep offsite, in accordance with state Department of Health rules.

Following Chappelle’s announcement last year, the council asked if the coffee bar could be treated as taxable property much like a portion of the Plattsburgh City Police Station’s rooftop, which was leased to Verizon as space for an antenna.

Last Thursday, Chappelle said that the board had been exploring that idea, adding that the coffee bar could be assessed at $19,000 based on a $350 per month licensing fee. That would be $720 per year in real property taxes, she said, which would be the responsibility of the vendor.

It will cost $15,000 for the library to build the coffee bar, which will be housed in the library’s computer room.

“I like to think of this as providing yet another service,” said Chappelle.

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) asked Chappelle if the library would serve just traditional coffee or offer a broader selection with espresso.

“I think they’ll have espresso,” Chappelle laughed.

Kretser let out a celebratory: “Yes!”

The deadline for vendor submissions is Feb. 27. The library board will meet on Feb. 28 to vote on approving the cost for construction of the bar and to approve a vendor.

Work could start as early as sometime next month, said Chappelle.