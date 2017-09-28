Plattsburgh quilt show marks 16th year

× Expand Arina Habich arinahabich - stock.adobe.com The Champlain Valley Quilters Guild is hosting their 16th annual quilt show at the Plattsburgh State Field House on Sept. 30.

PLATTSBURGH | Crafters and quilters from all around the region will converge on the Plattsburgh State Field House next Saturday.

The 16th annual Plattsburgh Quilt Show, put on by the Champlain Valley Quilters’ Guild, will return Sept. 30.

“We have close to 400 quilts,” said Organizer Vickie Johnston. “We have vendors from all around the state and Vermont.”

With an $8 admission, attendees can peruse the cluster of fabric work and have the opportunity to take some home.

“People can also come in and purchase quilting supplies,” Johnston said.

This year’s theme is “Treadle to Technology.”

A number of demonstrations will run along that theme, Johnston said.

There will be presenters on site demonstrating everything from hand-quilting to the newest trends in embroidery.

The event acts as the main fundraiser for the guild, a group of volunteers who quilt and craft a number of items for area charities.

Since the last show, the guild has given over 1,875 items to a range of organizations, from the Adirondack Medical Center to the Christmas Bureau and the North Country Mission of Hope.

The 16th annual Plattsburgh Quilt Show is slated for Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House. Tickets are $8 per person, children ages 12 and under are free.