Plattsburgh Relay For Life gearing up for 20th year

× The 20th annual Relay For Life kick-off event took place last week at the Champlain Centre Mall. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Anne Lautenschuetz’s 30th birthday was anything but celebratory.

The Cadyville resident’s gift was a breast cancer diagnosis.

About a year and one surgery later, she was cancer-free.

Since then, Lautenschuetz has participated in every Relay For Life event for the past 20 years to support other cancer survivors and help raise funds for research to find a cure.

“We have to figure out what we’re doing wrong and solve it,” she said, “so that someday we won’t need to have this event anymore.”

The Plattsburgh Relay For Life officially kicked off last week at Champlain Centre Mall.

Relay officials, cancer survivors and fundraising teams came together and hashed out the details on the event, which is scheduled for June 17 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The event will feature the caregivers lap and the survivors lap.

There’s also a lighting ceremony where people can light a bag for the departed.

Other activities and games are set up individually to fundraise for other local programs, including the Look Good Feel Better program at the FitzPatrick Cancer Center — a program to provide wigs, makeup and tips for women.

The Plattsburgh Relay For Life’s 850 participants raised $97,000 last year, said Joan Sterling, community manager for the American Cancer Society.

The goal this year is to have 1,000 participants and raise $110,000.

“It’s so much more than a fundraiser,” she said. “It’s bringing the community together for one common cause.”

× Cancer survivors Anne Lautenschuetz (left) and Joy Dart (right) attended the Relay For Life kick-off event last week. Both local residents will be participating in the actual event this June. Photo by Teah Dowling

Joy Dart of Rouses Point said she started going to this event since 2005 in honor of her parents, both of whom succumbed to cancer.

Dart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 49.

“It was devastating and a lot to process,” she said. “But all I could think of was that I had to be here for my 14-year-old daughter.”

Dart went through chemotherapy and two surgeries before getting a clean bill of health a year later.

“It can affect anyone at any time,” Lautenschuetz said. “We have to stop it now.”

Teams and individuals, said Bonnie Berry, an event spokesperson, now have four months to host fundraisers before the 12-hour relay.

“Cancer never sleeps,” she said. “And neither do we.”

The 20th annual Relay For Life will take place Saturday, June 17 from noon to midnight at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Morrisonville. To make a donation or sign up for this event, visit relayforlife.org/plattsburghny. For more information, contact Sterling at joan.sterling@cancer.org.