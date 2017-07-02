Country Kids 4H Club participate in Relay for Life

PLATTSBURGH – Members of the Country Kids 4H Club recently participated in the Plattsburgh Relay for Life at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. As part of the community service project, they researched cancer and created an educational video to share with friends and family, asking for donations. The children raised $1,125 for the American Cancer Society.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines