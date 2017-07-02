Country Kids 4H Club participate in Relay for Life

× Expand Photo provided Pictured, from left: Ethan Leibeck, Stephen Leibeck, Finnley Walker, Carson Leibeck, Ava Leibeck, Paige Leerkes, Peyton Leerkes and Audrey Walker. Missing are Everett and Desiree Cassavaugh.

PLATTSBURGH – Members of the Country Kids 4H Club recently participated in the Plattsburgh Relay for Life at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. As part of the community service project, they researched cancer and created an educational video to share with friends and family, asking for donations. The children raised $1,125 for the American Cancer Society.