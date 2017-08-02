Plattsburgh resident dies 4 days after Northway crash

× Expand A Plattsburgh resident has succumbed to his injuries following a crash on the Adirondack Northway on July 28.

PLATTSBURGH — A motorist involved in a multi-car pileup on the Adirondack Northway on Friday has died.

Brian W. Thomas, 41, of Plattsburgh, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The cause of death was blunt force impact, and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Three additional victims are recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities said Thomas entered the Interstate 87 Exit 36 northbound on-ramp in a 2000 Chevrolet Corvette and accelerated at a high rate of speed while entering the northbound lane.

Thomas lost control and crossed the median entering the southbound lane of travel, striking two vehicles.

Quebec residents Louis-Philippe Parent and Hugo Binet were treated and released for minor injuries.

Pamela R. Winch, 63, of Wilmington, is being treated UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, where she is listed in stable condition after suffering a lower leg fracture.

Friends and families mourned Thomas’ death on social media, where Thomas was fond of posting photos of cars and discussing their performance.

The crash snarled rush hour traffic on Friday, closing southbound Exits 36 and 37 for approximately 7 hours.

This remains under investigation by state police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision are encouraged contact the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.