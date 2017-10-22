Plattsburgh reverend receives Caritas Award

OGDENSBURG | This year’s Caritas Award for compassionate community building will go to Rev. Joseph Aubin of Plattsburgh.

Aubin will be honored alongside the late Rev. Patrick Mundy at the annual Catholic Charities Caritas Dinner on Oct. 25 in Ogdensburg.

Aubin directed the Plattsburgh office for Catholic Charities from 1958-1968. Mundy worked at the Watertown office from 1967-1968 before succeeding Aubin. Mundy held the director position until 1981.

The President’s Award will also be awarded to the late Rev. Monsignor Robert Lawler, who from 1976-1986 worked to bring federally funded housing to the North Country, raising nearly $30 million for housing for the elderly and handicapped.

The Caritas dinner program opens at 5 p.m. with a cash bar, entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. All proceeds from the dinner will be used to provide financial assistance to individuals and families in need.

To learn more about the Diocese of Ogdensburg or how to donate to Catholic Charities, call 315-393-2255.