Plattsburgh State residence hall rehab completed

PLATTSBURGH | Welcome to the new Macomb Hall.

Over the last 15 months, SUNY Plattsburgh’s 57-year-old Macomb Hall has undergone a $15.2 million facelift. It reopened for occupancy with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week.

White-walled dorms with gray wood-patterned flooring; renovated bathrooms, a bright kitchen with a blue-and-green tiled backsplash and an expanded laundry facility were what awaited students as they returned for a new semester.

Macomb Hall is the eighth of a dozen residence halls on campus to be renovated, as part of the school’s 10-year capital plan, according to SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling.

“These projects focus on enhanced student experiences, energy efficiency and equipping buildings with the latest technology,” Ettling said in a statement.

The upgrades at Macomb included the reconstruction of its 152-bed student rooms, a new lobby, the installation of an elevator and new offices for the school’s Educational Opportunity Program and Student Support Services.

“We’re getting organized and settled in,” said Michele Carpentier, director of special services and assistant vice president for student affairs, in a statement. “But it is beautiful, and the students love it.”

MORE ON THE HORIZON

Macdonough Hall was the first to be residence hall to be renovated on campus in 2005. Hood Hall followed in 2011-12; with Harrington Hall, deFredenburgh Hall, Mason Hall, Moffitt Hall and Wilson Hall completed in the succeeding years.

The next residence hall on deck is Whiteface Hall, an undertaking expected to cost over $19 million, according to DASNY. Construction began in May, and it’s expected to conclude by June 2019.

Kent Hall will follow next May, the 10th of the dozen residence halls on campus to be renovated.

Bryan Hartman, vice president for student affairs, said in a statement that “it is (SUNY Plattsburgh’s) goal to complete the buildings identified if we continue to believe we can afford it.

“We are always designing 18 months ahead of time,” Hartman said.

When Kent Hall is completed, the college will decide whether or not to move forward with renovations at Banks and Adirondack Hall, according to Hartman.

FUNDING FROM DASNY

The ongoing renovation projects at SUNY Plattsburgh are made possible in part through loans through the Dormitory Authority of New York (DASNY).

“DASNY issues bonds in bulk for a broad array of work at colleges and other locations, not for a specific project like Macomb,” said SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman Ken Knelly.

“As such, the costs of residence hall projects are paid back through revenue earned by the halls on each campus. DASNY helps secure the low-cost, tax-exempt bonds that are in turn paid off by that revenue.”

The renovations at Macomb Hall were part of around $59 million in capital renovation projects that DASNY is aiding on SUNY campuses statewide, according to a news release.

“DASNY is proud to partner with SUNY Plattsburgh to deliver energy efficient facilities that will provide students the environment they need to achieve success,” said DASNY President and CEO Gerrard Bushell.

The authority is also has a current construction pipeline of 932 projects valued at more than $6.4 billion.

“With 40 percent of state buildings under our ownership, SUNY has a significant footprint in New York state, and therefore a sizeable opportunity to build on energy sustainability,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson in a statement. “We are thankful for DASNY’s partnership to retrofit our facilities to be more energy efficient, while at the same time providing a safe and healthy environment for our students.”

State lawmakers praised the project.

“SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus has never looked better,” said state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay). “With these upgrades to Macomb and Mason Halls, students will be able to live and learn in the most up-to-date facilities available, giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she was “thrilled” for the students.

“These improvements will provide them the best possible living and learning environments the North Country has to offer,” Little said in a statement. “Here they will blossom into the leaders of tomorrow and help boost upstate New York’s economy.”