Plattsburgh students rally in support of Community Engagement director

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) is being put on hold next year due to budget cuts at the college, and students are upset about the potential loss of center director Julia Devine.

A projected three-year decline in enrollment, paired with declining state aid and contractual salary increases, has contributed to a structural deficit at SUNY Plattsburgh of around $8.4 million, according to the school’s 2017-18 budget.

In response, the school is looking to make $300,000 worth of cuts this academic year, followed by $200,000 next year, according to the school’s budget.

Putting the CCE on hold will save the college over $50,000.

Devine is a well-known community member, known for her involvement in the Plattsburgh Public Art Project, a group that builds murals across the city, along with the Plattsburgh International Film Festival and refugee advocacy group Plattsburgh Cares.

A student-created petition to save Devine’s position garnered over 1,000 signatures in just two days.

Signatures poured in from all around the region as current and former students, alumnus and community members chimed in to offer support for Devine.

“Julia Devine is a wonderful influence on young people,” wrote Sister Helen Hermann, who was recently named principal of Seton Academy. “She is wholesome and students need to see that quality in their teachers.”

Danielle Giordano, who is involved in organizing the Downtown Rising market and event series in the city every year, called on the school to reconsider cutting Devine’s position: “SUNY Plattsburgh supports culture and diversity and building bridges with the community. Eliminate this position and those efforts and connections will be greatly diminished. Please reconsider.”

TEACHING UNAFFECTED

Though the CCE is being “put on hold” effective at the end of the academic year in June 2018, according to Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly, Devine’s teaching will not be affected.

“Any adjunct teaching she does would not be affected by the CCE matter,” he said in an email to The Sun.

Devine has worked at the college since August 2013, and as the sole CCE employee since September 2016.

Though he understands the college’s budgetary considerations, student Smit Pujara, who started the online petition, said retaining Devine’s position with the CCE is vital: