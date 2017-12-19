Plattsburgh students rally in support of Community Engagement director

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
When word spread throughout the SUNY Plattsburgh campus that the college’s Center for Community Engagement would be put on hold at the end of this term, students leapt into action in an effort to save the position of center director Julia Devine. The Center for Community Engagement is being put on hold as a result of budget cuts to address an $8.4 million structural deficit.
A projected three-year decline in enrollment, paired with declining state aid and contractual salary increases, has contributed to a structural deficit at SUNY Plattsburgh of around $8.4 million, according to the school’s 2017-18 budget.
In response, the school is looking to make $300,000 worth of cuts this academic year, followed by $200,000 next year, according to the school’s budget.
Putting the CCE on hold will save the college over $50,000.
Devine is a well-known community member, known for her involvement in the Plattsburgh Public Art Project, a group that builds murals across the city, along with the Plattsburgh International Film Festival and refugee advocacy group Plattsburgh Cares.
A student-created petition to save Devine’s position garnered over 1,000 signatures in just two days.
Signatures poured in from all around the region as current and former students, alumnus and community members chimed in to offer support for Devine.
“Julia Devine is a wonderful influence on young people,” wrote Sister Helen Hermann, who was recently named principal of Seton Academy. “She is wholesome and students need to see that quality in their teachers.”
Danielle Giordano, who is involved in organizing the Downtown Rising market and event series in the city every year, called on the school to reconsider cutting Devine’s position: “SUNY Plattsburgh supports culture and diversity and building bridges with the community. Eliminate this position and those efforts and connections will be greatly diminished. Please reconsider.”
TEACHING UNAFFECTED
Though the CCE is being “put on hold” effective at the end of the academic year in June 2018, according to Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly, Devine’s teaching will not be affected.
“Any adjunct teaching she does would not be affected by the CCE matter,” he said in an email to The Sun.
Devine has worked at the college since August 2013, and as the sole CCE employee since September 2016.
Though he understands the college’s budgetary considerations, student Smit Pujara, who started the online petition, said retaining Devine’s position with the CCE is vital:
“We do understand that the administration plans to make hard decisions,” he said. “But they also have to understand that the center is helping to get more (community) involvement.”
Which, he said, is one of the college’s goals.
“We ask the college to consider another option.”
Devine is also known for her involvement in the school’s theater and English departments, along with a myriad of organizations and events around town.
She also kickstarted the college’s commUNITY night, an annual celebration at the start of each academic year.
“This is one position that has impacted more students than anyone knows about,” Vrinda Kumar, president of the college student association, told The Sun. “What she does in her position — that is just so important.”
‘DEEPLY HEARTENED’
“I am deeply heartened and humbled by the outpouring of responses from students, campus, and community members,” Devine told The Sun in an email. “It’s testament to a strong social fabric; we weave it one person at a time.”
Devine said that she will continue to serve in her position through the end of the term, and will not give up on her work to build bridges between the campus and surrounding community.
“I can’t wait to bring people together for the NEA Big Read this April,” she said, referencing a community-wide reading program that received grant funding earlier this year. “We can make this place feel like home for everyone!”
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
In a letter to the campus community last Monday, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling said that he realizes there may be disagreement “as to the wisdom of particular choices,” such as putting the CCE on hold, but the college will continue to develop plans for the next academic year.
“We will maintain our work in advancing community connections and fulfilling our mission as we develop plans and structures for 2018-19 and beyond,” he wrote. “As we look to go about that differently ahead, we are proud of the work the center has done recently to continue building bridges and creating new paths for developing local bonds.”
FINANCIAL FUTURE
This year marked the first time in three years that enrollment at SUNY Plattsburgh has increased, according to Knelly.
The result is a nearly $500,000 increase in revenue.
But a variety of factors will effect financial planning for the school in the years to come, Knelly said, from declining state funding, limits on tuition pricing, increased competition to aging state and local demographics.
With all this in mind, the college is looking at reducing spending.
“In the midst of these ongoing challenges, we are acting strategically to ensure a successful future,” he said.
Between $1.3 million in savings from vacant positions this year, $1.4 million in permanent salary reductions and $1 million in temporary salary savings next year and over $500,000 worth of anticipated cuts in the next two years, the college is looking to close the gap between its revenue and expenses.
“Some changes will result in the elimination of unfilled positions or contract non-renewals, but we have not finalized that landscape for 2018-19,” Knelly said.