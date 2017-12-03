Plattsburgh to offer snowmobiler safety course

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will sponsor a New York state-certified snowmobile safety course on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Town Office on 151 Banker Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New York state law requires that any youth between the ages of 10 and 18 must first complete its safety training course in order to operate a snowmobile on any property other than their parents’ or guardians’.

The free town-sponsored course is open to any Clinton County Youth between 10 and 18 who wishes to complete the course and receive a safety certificate.

Anyone wishing to take the course is asked to register with the Parks & Recreation Office prior to Dec. 6. Space is limited to 25 participants.

The Parks & Recreation Office is also seeking new instructors and can be reached for further information at 562-6860 any weekday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.