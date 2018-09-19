Plattsburgh waste prompts heated exchange

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council kicked off their first budget session of the season last week.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh’s formal budget sessions kicked off last week, tension bubbling over in the first hour.

The first department on deck was the Department of Public Works (DPW), a slice of expenses projected at more than $4,215,720 million next year.

The city’s total 2019 budget proposal is $59,491,900.

Councilors went through, line by line, the first few pages of the DPW budget.

Money for postage? Sick-time buyouts?

Each amount was scrutinized, with DPW heads and Chamberlain Richard Marks explaining the nuances behind each number. These department-by-department budget sessions are expected to continue for the next few weeks.

A major sticking point for the department came when Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4), chair of the Infrastructure Committee, asked DPW Superintendent Arsene “Mike” Brodi to run down his list of requests for the upcoming year.

Brodi took issue with intrigue surrounding a proposal to ban plastic straws in the city, making a point that roadside waste is a big issue here.

“My little beef, seeing how what this council is interested in, in the press and all that stuff, about the straws and all that (B.S.),” said Brodi, standing from his front-row seat to walk up to the podium.

“Excuse me?” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said.

A few weeks ago, Armstrong had volunteered to explore a ban on plastic straws at the request of a local high school student.

“I want some additional funding for roadside maintenance,” Brodi continued, ignoring the councilor’s comment.

“Totally unnecessary, Mr. Brodi,” Armstrong interjected.

“What I’m talking about are the couches, the sofas, and the electronic equipment that (residents) leave on the side of the curb,” Brodi said. “People drop them off in their cars, leave them on street corners. I need some additional revenue to handle that cost. It’s $27 for a TV set. It says free on it, but (when we pick it up) it costs more.”

As the council fell silent ­— some rifling through papers, Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) frowning at Brodi — Mayor Colin Read piped up to say that something did need to be done to curb roadside waste, and that he, the city’s building inspector and police chief were in talks on how to accomplish that.

“We need to be much more proactive with enforcement,” he said.

“It’s not satisfactory for these things to be left on the side of the road. I think you’ve all received complaints from your constituents over that. We plan to do much more proactive code enforcement on that. I know it’s going to be tough at first, but we take that very, very seriously.”

From there, the session continued on as normal.

Brodi requested that a number of vacant positions be filled, noting that his department has taken on a litany of new responsibilities from the now-abolished Engineering and Parks and Recreation departments. He also asked that some employees be granted management status, that the city budget for an arborist to address fallen trees and more.

The session had nearly concluded when Kretser spoke up about the exchange between Armstrong and Brodi.

“I’m appreciative. I know that you guys work extremely hard. But in the nearly five years that I’ve been on the council, I don’t think that we have ever disrespected any of the initiatives that you’re working on, or come out and said that we think the ideas that you have are horrible,” he said, his voice measured. “I’d appreciate the same courtesy in the future.”

“I’m trying to make a point, exacerbate the point,” Brodi replied, interrupting Armstrong when she began to speak. “Because that’s a big point. Roadside garbage makes the city look really bad. And I understand the thing about straws —”

“Well, obviously you don’t, or you wouldn’t have said something like that,” Kretser shot back.

“You called it (B.S.),” said Armstrong.

“I just want to say that I will never disrespect you,” Kretser told Brodi.

“I didn’t disrespect anybody here,” he replied.

“You did,” said Kretser.

Brodi apologized, reiterating that he was trying to make a point.

“Well, there was a way to do it,” Armstrong said. “That might not have been the way.”

Read proposed his 2019 budget on Aug. 31. Next year’s fiscal plan is now in the hands of the Common Council, and the planning process ahead of a final vote to adopt the budget is expected to continue every Thursday, at 4:30 p.m., for the next few weeks.