Plattsburgh water tower gets makeover

× “Welcome - Bienvenue to Plattsburgh” reads a recently-rehabbed watertower in the Town of Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Whether you speak English or French, a new message overlooking the Northway will welcome you to Plattsburgh:

“Welcome - Bienvenue to Plattsburgh.”

The message now adorns a watertower on Hammond Lane, a flourish that tops off the latest of $24 million-worth of infrastructure upgrades being undertaken by the town.

“It may seem small, but we are proud to welcome folks to the Greater Plattsburgh region,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who said the inclusion of “bienvenue” underscored the region’s economic and cultural connection to Canada.

The tower overlooks interstate exit 37, a highly-trafficked area that connects to the Northway to the Route 3 commercial corridor. The message was painted onto the tower last week by SUEZ after the tank was sandblasted and cleaned.

After the water quality in the tower is tested in coordination with the state Department of Health, according to Plattsburgh Director of Water and Wastewater Scott Stoddard, the town will officially check it off the list of ongoing improvements to watertowers and pump stations throughout the area.

Collectively, the town’s water system services 5,000 connections, including 800 commercial businesses.

The Town of Plattsburgh also provides water to neighboring Beekmantown and Schuyler Falls, and town officials say shoring up their infrastructure is also essential for economic development and to accommodate the growth of regional powerhouses like NovaBus and Bombardier.

The $24 million being utilized for 20 site upgrades here — $500,000 of which will be funded through a grant from the Northern Regional Border Commission — is a concentrated effort by the town both to bring its water infrastructure up to snuff and lay a pipe for a sustainable maintenance plan, designed to keep conditions consistent for future generations.

“We’re literally taking the politics out of water,” Cashman said.

Where municipalities often go back and forth on whether or not they can afford the maintenance required to sustain the condition of their infrastructure, the town is making a commitment to keeping its water clean, he said.

Up next on the list: The removal of two old tanks and the installation of a new 2-million gallon water tank at Kimberly Lane, according to Stoddard. The total capital project is expected to be completed in the next 3-4 years.