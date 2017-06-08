Plattsburgh Wendy’s to see upgrades

× The Wendy’s on Route 3 is currently undergoing a remodel, part of a company-wide re-branding effort. Owner Chris Rehberg estimates that the updates will be completed by June 14. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — One fast food restaurant is getting a face lift.

The Wendy’s on Route 3 will be undergoing a remodel this week.

The new remodel will include both a new interior and exterior upgrades, said owner Chris Rehberg.

Improvements as part of the $250,000 overhaul include a wifi bar, fireplace and improved seating.

This change will come as part of a company-wide effort to “rebrand and update” Wendy’s restaurants, according to their website.

“From bold restaurant design to innovative food that consumers want, to improved customer service, this exciting evolution of our brand reinforces our mission to position Wendy’s as A Cut Above,” said Wendy’s Company President and CEO Emil Brolick.

Rehberg estimates that the Plattsburgh remodel will be finished by June 14.

“It’s going to be state of the art,” said Rehberg. “It’ll be the nicest restaurant on the strip.”

Wendy’s will remain open through the remodel, he said. Come June 4, the dining area will be closed, with just the drive-in remaining open.

The design scheme is posed to be in line with a nationwide effort by Wendy’s to update the interior of their restaurants.

Rehberg owns three Wendy’s locations in the area.

The Route 3 Wendy’s will be the second Rehberg has remodeled, with his Newport, Vt. location undergoing similar changes around this time last year.

Wendy’s, a company started in 1969 by owner Dave Thomas, has over 6,000 stores in 30 countries.