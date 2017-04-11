Plattsburgh woman arrested on drug charges

PLATTSBURGH — Katrina Bordeau, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of crack and heroin, both class B felonies.

Bordeau, of Brinkerhoff Street, was stopped by City Police on State Route 22 near the Clinton County Airport.

During the subsequent investigation, officers seized 16.7 grams of crack cocaine and 5.2 grams of heroin, officials say.

The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is $9,000 dollars, according to the Plattsburgh City Police.

Bordeau appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court on April 7 and was committed to the Clinton County Jail under $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond. According to Detective Lieutenant Scott Beebie, she was unable to make bail.

"The Plattsburgh Police Department continues to work closely with the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office and area law enforcement agencies to combat the drug abuse issues our community continues to face on a daily basis," read a news release authorized by City Police Chief Ken Parkinson. "Any information the public can offer is greatly appreciated."

The New York State Police and Adirondack DEA Task Force aided this investigation, according to Plattsburgh City Police.