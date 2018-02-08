Play will pay homage to past

× Appearing in Moriah Central School’s new play, from left, are students Shaylee Garrow, Haley Carr, Sophie Garrison, Jon Gibbs, Brittany Werber and Mikayla Flemming. They are holding props and costumes from past productions, including Sleeping Beauty’s birthday cake, Munchkin Lollipop, fairy dresses, guard costumes, and a favorite witch dress, originally worn by Kasey Rosselli. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Twenty years of drama at Moriah Central School will be celebrated by an original play this spring.

Drama Club adviser Melissa Reilly said the play is a time-travel story using many of the characters and props from two decades of Moriah productions.

She said school alumni who appeared in previous plays may want to return for an encore.

“I went through 20 years of performances and found scenes,” she said. “This is something we’ve been talking about. We knew we wanted a time-travel play. We have 10 alumni so far who want to come back.”

She also found props from many previous plays that will be incorporated into the new production.

The play’s premise is that Moriah is going to shut down drama and everyone must work together to prevent it.

“Previous plays have had a lack of magic, but not this one,” she said. “Good fairies and witches come and grant them a gift of time travel. But there are also bad fairies who want to stop them.”

Through time travel, the students can find help.

“They collect magical characters: Robin Hood, Cinderella, the Baker’s Wife,” Reilly said.

The play has lots of chase scenes, and some cameos in those chases.

“We’re trying to incorporate the personalities of the actors in the characters,” she said.

“In order to create convincing improvisational dialogue for characters, the students need the characters’ back stories, personalities, motivation, etc. which I provide for them,” Reilly said. “We’ve done a great job finding the ‘voices’ of characters of old.”

“It’s fun trying to become the character,” student Jon Gibbs said. “I love drama.”

Reilly can be contacted by email at mreilly@moriahk12.org. The play will be performed on the Moriah stage the weekend of May 18.

“The script outline was written with a team of alumni and current students,” Reilly said. “Some veteran actors are using improvisation to create the very funny dialog. Because this is our script, we have the flexibility of writing and rewriting to fit our cast.”

Student Brittany Werber said they’re still working on the production.

“Whatever comes to mind we say,” she said. “We don’t know our characters yet. It’s definitely a different experience.”

Drama productions at Moriah started with “The Wizard of Oz,” she said, as a joint class project in 1998.

“The following year, the Drama Club was created and has grown each year,” Reilly said. “We wouldn’t still be going if not for everybody’s help.”

The nostalgic school play may became an annual event at Moriah, she said.

“We hop to continue to tradition of facilitating a weekend of zany humor at Moriah each spring for many years to come,” Reilly said.