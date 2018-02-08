Players sought for Trivia Night

× Expand Photo provided Trivia Night is coming to the Burgoyne Grill in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | A big Trivia Night is the latest fundraiser from the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club.

The Trivia Night is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. at the Best Western Burgoyne Grill in Ticonderoga.

The entry fee is $41 per person or $150 for a team of four for the favorite cold-weather pastime.

“This is a fundraiser for our scholarship program,” Kiwanis member Darlene Dorsett said. “Shake the winter blues away with some very interesting trivia. The Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club will be the hosts.”

The evening will include a full buffet dinner and a full night of trivia. Cash prizes will be awarded to trivia winners.

Cocktail time with a cash bar starts at 5 p.m., the dinner buffet at 5:30 p.m., and the trivia contest at 6:30.

During a trivia night, a master of ceremonies reads trivia questions split up into different categories or rounds. The questions are then answered by different groups of people or individuals in an audience. These groups, also known as teams or tables, typically consist of people who have paid an admission fee to participate.

“Participation is limited, so sign up early,” Dorsett said. “Register as an individual or as a four-person team.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, Dorsett said.

“Let’s urge all teachers near and far, from our local towns, and make it a great competition,” she said.