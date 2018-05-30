Pleas for new fire truck reignite after engine breakdown

LAKE GEORGE | The aerial fire truck responding to fires in Lake George is out of service now with a blown engine and needs extensive repairs, new Lake George Fire Chief Scott A. Smith told town board members earlier this month, adding that it is now an urgent public safety issue that the town and village take action and commit to buying a new ladder truck for $900,000 or more.

Smith said that Lake George’s ladder truck was dispatched to respond to an emergency during a severe storm several weeks ago, and the engine quit while traveling toward Bolton, spewing a mixture of oil and antifreeze over the roadway — indicating that it had blown a head gasket or incurred a similar serious problem.

It was towed to a repair facility where it now sits, out of service awaiting repairs, he said, noting it might be weeks or months before the repair shop can fix it.

“Our old truck has suffered a lot of damage, and repairs are very labor intensive,” Smith said. “I’m here to make my plea —we need to make a move,” he continued, adding that buying a new aerial truck would save ongoing expenses of repairs to the existing 24-year-old Sutphen ladder truck.

Smith said that he and other Lake George Fire Department officials had renewed discussions of what was needed in a new truck, and they’d decided to eliminate a lot of options and electronic conveniences, cutting the cost potentially by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

‘IT PAYS FOR ITSELF’

When he estimated that a new truck minus the options would cost $900,000, town board member Marisa Muratori said the last cost quote including options had been about $850,000.

“If you wait a few years, a new ladder truck will cost $1 million to $1.5 million,” Smith responded, saying that the truck that the fire department had sought to buy late last year for $920,000 had just been sold to another fire company for $1.5 million.

“If it saves one life, it pays for itself,” he said.

“I’m not prepared to make a decision on this tonight — this situation is brand new to me,” Muratori replied, referring to the existing fire truck’s recent breakdown.