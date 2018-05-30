Pleas for new fire truck reignite after engine breakdown

LAKE GEORGE | The aerial fire truck responding to fires in Lake George is out of service now with a blown engine and needs extensive repairs, new Lake George Fire Chief Scott A. Smith told town board members earlier this month, adding that it is now an urgent public safety issue that the town and village take action and commit to buying a new ladder truck for $900,000 or more.
Smith said that Lake George’s ladder truck was dispatched to respond to an emergency during a severe storm several weeks ago, and the engine quit while traveling toward Bolton, spewing a mixture of oil and antifreeze over the roadway — indicating that it had blown a head gasket or incurred a similar serious problem.
It was towed to a repair facility where it now sits, out of service awaiting repairs, he said, noting it might be weeks or months before the repair shop can fix it.
“Our old truck has suffered a lot of damage, and repairs are very labor intensive,” Smith said. “I’m here to make my plea —we need to make a move,” he continued, adding that buying a new aerial truck would save ongoing expenses of repairs to the existing 24-year-old Sutphen ladder truck.
Smith said that he and other Lake George Fire Department officials had renewed discussions of what was needed in a new truck, and they’d decided to eliminate a lot of options and electronic conveniences, cutting the cost potentially by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
‘IT PAYS FOR ITSELF’
When he estimated that a new truck minus the options would cost $900,000, town board member Marisa Muratori said the last cost quote including options had been about $850,000.
“If you wait a few years, a new ladder truck will cost $1 million to $1.5 million,” Smith responded, saying that the truck that the fire department had sought to buy late last year for $920,000 had just been sold to another fire company for $1.5 million.
“If it saves one life, it pays for itself,” he said.
“I’m not prepared to make a decision on this tonight — this situation is brand new to me,” Muratori replied, referring to the existing fire truck’s recent breakdown.
In 2016, the 1995 Sutphen was out of service for about six months with a cracked ladder turntable, faulty electrics and an inoperable pump, and repairs were made for about $65,000.
LADDER TRUCK NEEDED
At the board meeting, former Lake George Fire Chief Jim Barber refuted the need for a new ladder truck.
“Hometown fire departments can’t be all things to the community anymore — the department should specialize,” he said. “Queensbury has two ladder trucks and Glens Falls has three — why are competing with them for big-dollar, high maintenance machines?”
Smith countered that a new fire truck was needed because the Lake George community couldn’t count on neighboring fire companies to respond with a ladder truck to a fire scene on a timely basis.
Barber responded that requests for fire apparatus from firefighters typically were characterized as emergencies and involved a lot of emotion — and what was needed was factual research.
Barber was fire chief from 2008 to 2011.
“We need real data, real information to make some sense of this,” he said.
Smith said he and other fire officials would provide such information, if necessary.
“If that’s what you want,” he told the board, “that’s what we'll do.”
A local firefighter who said he was opposed to purchasing a new truck said the 1995 Sutphen should be fixed regardless of the board’s decision on purchasing a new model, and the merits of such a purchase should be studied, and that perhaps the town should save up money for five to eight years in order to buy one.
Hurley also said the existing truck should be repaired — not just to get it back in service — but to preserve any residual value it has.
After a town board member said that Bolton might need an aerial truck more than Lake George, the council members talked about the possibility of jointly owning a truck with the town of Bolton.
Smith said that Bolton didn’t have a ladder truck because it would need a firehouse with larger bays to accommodate it.
Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he would both talk with village Mayor Robert Blais about a truck purchase, and contact Bolton officials about joint ownership, which was recently proposed to town of Warrensburg officials, but was rejected.
Hurley advised Smith to keep the town board advised on the progress and cost of repairing the ladder truck, and Smith responded he’d do so.