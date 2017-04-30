Poetry slam to benefit Double H Ranch

WARRENSBURG — The third annual Lotus Loves Literacy Poetry Slam is slated for May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Camp Echo Lake Lodge.

This year proceeds from the event will benefit the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne. The Double H Ranch provides specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

Tickets to the poetry slam will be $10 in advance, $12 at the door and $5 for students. The contest is free to enter. For more information, call 623-0727 or contact michael@lotusus.com.