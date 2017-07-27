Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower to be lauded this weekend

× Speedy Arnold has painted the fire tower at Poke-O-Moonshine many times over the years. Arnold, of Keeseville, will display some of his art at a silent auction Friday at Adirondack Architectural Heritage, part of the centennial weekend celebration feting the local landmark. Photo by Pete DeMola

KEESEVILLE — One of the region’s most celebrated fire towers turns 100 this weekend.

Poke-O-Moonshine is renowned for its panoramic view of Lake Champlain, Vermont and the Adirondack Mountains.

A group called the Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine are feting the occasion with a series of events this weekend, including a silent art auction at Adirondack Architectural Heritage in downtown Keeseville on Friday, July 28.

Local artist Speedy Arnold has creatively depicted the structure numerous times over the years, and will exhibit a series of watercolors and sketches.

Arnold recalled hiking the mountain with his father, a state forest ranger who used to take him on fire calls.

“Poke-O fire tower was one of those fire towers in the Adirondacks that was specifically built for, and manned by, folks to observe smoke and make sure if they saw something, they would radio out and check it out, and hopefully prevent some wildfires occurring,” Arnold said.

The tower has played a large role in his life. He first scaled the structure as a teenager, and climbed the structure many more times over the years, passing the tradition along to his children.

“The front of Poke-O Moonshine always reminded me of the front of a bus,” he said.

One of Arnold’s depictions of the tower has been used for the commemorative silkscreened t-shirts being designed for the centennial.

Artists are welcome to enter their works for the auction until Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m.

Photos and memorabilia from the Poke-O-Moonshine archives will also be displayed on Friday, including never-before-seen images that pre-date the tower’s construction.

Arnold will also perform with his band, Alice’s Fault, at the Ausable Brewing Company on Sunday. Ploughman’s Lunch and the Wannabees will also perform.

For the full schedule of events, including details on the hike to the summit, visit pokeomoonshine.org/events. For questions on the art auction, email friendsofpoko@gmail.com.