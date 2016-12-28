Polar plunge, lake cruises featured over New Year’s weekend

× Expand Photo provided The Lake George Steamboat Co. will be offering three cruises over the New Year’s weekend, including a New Year’s Party Cruise — complete with fireworks over Lake George — to welcome in 2017.

LAKE GEORGE — With a massive crowd of polar plungers gathering in Lake George for a frigid swim — and the many local taverns — the village has always been a prime destination for people who are seeking revelry on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This year, New Year’s weekend in Lake George will feature additional activities and have greater significance, as the Lake George Steamboat Co. and local officials will be kicking off the year-long celebration of its 200th anniversary.

That’s not a misprint. The company was chartered by the state legislature in April 1817 to begin operating its cruise ships on Lake George.

Since then, its cruises have operated without interruption for two centuries, company CEO Bill Dow said.

“2017 is a special year, when you consider our steamboat operation is older than most towns in Warren County,” he said.

While 1,000 to 1,500 people will be charging into the waters of Shepard Park Beach for the famed Lake George Polar Plunge between 1 p.m. and about 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, the Lake George Steamboat Co. will be conducting a New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch Cruise, featuring savory food including cod with Lobster Newburg Sauce and Chicken Francais, live music, dancing and champagne.

Boarding at noon, the ship trip traverses north through The Narrows and returns by 2:15 p.m.

On Dec. 31, the historic operation is offering two cruises, the New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise in the early evening with a similar menu of entrees, as well as the Party Cruise boarding at 9:15 p.m. and sailing from 10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The latter offering features music, dancing and party favors, with a traditional champagne toast, with fireworks to welcome 2017 at midnight. This cruise, which includes hors d’oeuvres, a pasta station and mac & cheese, includes two drinks of one’s choice — and plenty of revelry.

The earlier New Year’s Eve dinner cruise boards at 5 p.m. and tours the lake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..

All three cruises are aboard the upscale Lac du St. Sacrement and feature live music by the acclaimed Danny Lombardo Trio.

From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, the steamboat company is also featuring an ice bar —where revelers can cozy up to a bar crafted from solid ice and enjoy some warm socializing. It’s located at the Deuce Moose plaza beside The Station, across the street from the steel pier. Drinks will be available at the ice bar — with food trucks offering their specialties — to people gathered around the Deuce Moose fire pits between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday Dec. 30, between noon and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 31, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1.

William Dow, 80, the CEO of the Lake George Steamboat Co., has worked for the enterprise for nearly one-third of its 200-year existence. His father bought the business in 1945 from the Delaware & Hudson Railroad in 1945, and it’s been owned and operated by the Dow family since then.

Bill Dow began working for his father in 1952 as a deck hand, then went off to college, served in the U.S. Navy and returned to re-join his father’s business in 1964, and he rose to the CEO post thereafter.

Dow said that owning both the Lake George and New Orleans steamboat companies has provided him with the opportunity to help people connect with the nation’s heritage.

“I don’t take pride in the ownership of the companies — but I do take pride in the companies themselves, and what they do for people,” he said.

“When I go to ‘the big steamboat in the sky,’ I like to think the company will continue long after,” he said.

Lake George Polar Plunge details

The Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge is to be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1 in several waves of about 400 people each charging into the water in 15-minute intervals until all the polar swimmers are accommodated. Registration begins earlier at 10:30 a.m. at Duffy’s Tavern on Amherst St. Those who seek to avoid the annual long lines can pre-register at the tavern from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Those registering for the free event have the option of obtaining a 2017 Polar Plunge long-sleeved T-shirt for $15.

At the conclusion of the swim, an after-party begins at Duffy’s Tavern. The rock band Master Cylinders will be performing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and beverage specials will be offered to polar plungers.

Revelers are urged to bring dry clothing, a towel, a robe or outerwear, and perhaps most important, sneakers or water shoes to protect feet.

The Lake George Polar Plunge is a phenomenon that’s not only listed in Wikipedia, but its unique in the region, with hundreds of people expressing their creativity with offbeat antics and bizarre costumes which provide fun for all ages.

“You have to experience it to really appreciate how fun it is,” event organizer Linda Duffy said.