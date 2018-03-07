Police blotter

State Police Logo
State police investigate school threat at Ausable Valley Central School
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 23, New York State Police in Plattsburgh were contacted by school officials from Ausable Valley Central School regarding a potential school violence threat made on social media. The threat involved a subject stating he was going to shoot people at the school. Investigation has revealed the threat was made from a fictitious social media account and the threat to be non-credible and members of the school to not be in any danger. The investigation into the source of the social media posts is ongoing by New York State Police in Plattsburgh.
Police investigate bomb threat at BHSN
PLATTSBURGH | The New York State Police in Plattsburgh were called to Behavioral Health Services North on State Route 22B in the Town of Plattsburgh for a bomb threat at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21. A written threat was located in the building. State police members, along with members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, responded and secured the building which was not occupied. New York State Police K-9s were called in and secured the building. No explosive devices were found and the threat was deemed not credible. The New York State Police is continuing the investigation to determine the source of the written threat. If anyone has any information on this incident, call the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.
Teen arrested for making terrorist threat
DICKINSON | On Feb. 20, at approximately 3:20 p.m., New York State Police in Malone arrested a 14 year old for the felony of making a terroristic threat in the Town of Dickinson. An investigation determined that the juvenile had made threats aimed at the St. Regis Falls Central School. The teen was arrested without incident and the investigation determined that there was no danger to the school or public. The juvenile was issued a family court appearance ticket. His next court date is pending.
Saranac Lake woman arrested for DWAI
SARANAC LAKE | On Feb. 25 at 10:33 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robin G. Hendrix, 48, of Saranac Lake, on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; no headlights, an infraction and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction. It’s alleged that Hendrix was operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Hendrix was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and released after being issued appearance tickets to appear in Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
Saranac Lake man charged with aggravated unlicensed operation
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 13, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Deckard Q. Thomas, 22, of Saranac Lake for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop in the Town of Plattsburgh. Investigation on scene revealed Thomas’ license to be suspended for failure to answer a summons. Thomas was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.
Plattsburgh man charged with grand larceny
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 16, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Nathan J. Desharnais of Plattsburgh was stopped by New York State Police based out of Chestertown for vehicle and traffic law violations and was subsequently arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class D felony; grand larceny, a class D felony and criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony — charges that stemmed from an ongoing investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle that Desharnais, 32, was operating was reported stolen earlier in the week to sheriff’s deputies. It is alleged that Desharnais took the vehicle from an acquaintance without having permission to use it. Desharnais was taken into custody and transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Desharnais was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court. Upon completion of the arraignment, Desharnais was committed to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash bail, $1000 secured bond. He is set to reappear in court on a later date.
Mooers man arrested on bench warrant
MOOERS | On Feb. 15, at approximately 2:33 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher S. Rhinehart on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Mooers Court. The bench warrant was issued after Rhinehart, 31, allegedly failed to appear in the Town of Mooers Court for several scheduled court appearances stemming from a previous criminal mischief arrest. Rhinehart was arraigned in the Town of Mooers Court on the above warrant. Rhinehart was then remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250 cash bail or $500 secured bond. Rhinehart is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Mooers Court on a later date.