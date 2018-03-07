Police blotter

× Expand State Police Logo

State police investigate school threat at Ausable Valley Central School

PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 23, New York State Police in Plattsburgh were contacted by school officials from Ausable Valley Central School regarding a potential school violence threat made on social media. The threat involved a subject stating he was going to shoot people at the school. Investigation has revealed the threat was made from a fictitious social media account and the threat to be non-credible and members of the school to not be in any danger. The investigation into the source of the social media posts is ongoing by New York State Police in Plattsburgh.

Police investigate bomb threat at BHSN

PLATTSBURGH | The New York State Police in Plattsburgh were called to Behavioral Health Services North on State Route 22B in the Town of Plattsburgh for a bomb threat at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21. A written threat was located in the building. State police members, along with members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, responded and secured the building which was not occupied. New York State Police K-9s were called in and secured the building. No explosive devices were found and the threat was deemed not credible. The New York State Police is continuing the investigation to determine the source of the written threat. If anyone has any information on this incident, call the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

Teen arrested for making terrorist threat

DICKINSON | On Feb. 20, at approximately 3:20 p.m., New York State Police in Malone arrested a 14 year old for the felony of making a terroristic threat in the Town of Dickinson. An investigation determined that the juvenile had made threats aimed at the St. Regis Falls Central School. The teen was arrested without incident and the investigation determined that there was no danger to the school or public. The juvenile was issued a family court appearance ticket. His next court date is pending.

Saranac Lake woman arrested for DWAI

SARANAC LAKE | On Feb. 25 at 10:33 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robin G. Hendrix, 48, of Saranac Lake, on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; no headlights, an infraction and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction. It’s alleged that Hendrix was operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Hendrix was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and released after being issued appearance tickets to appear in Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.