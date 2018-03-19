Police blotter

× Expand State Police Logo Altona man arrested for drug possession ALTONA | On March 7 at approximately 2:15 a.m., New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Devils Den Road in the Town of Altona on a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck for operating with inadequate plate lamps and unauthorized stickers on the rear windshield. The driver, 36-year-old Christopher D. Peryea, of Altona, was found in possession of 16 pills of acetaminophen and hydrocodone, approximately four grams of marijuana, and a smoking device containing marijuana residue. Peryea was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana and further ticketed for unauthorized stickers. He was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Altona Court on March 13 at 7 p.m. West Chazy man arrested for DWI, marijuana possession Plattsburgh | On March 8 at approximately 1:39 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tristin C. Allison, 21, of West Chazy on charges of aggravated DWI, a felony; driving while intoxicated, a felony; unlawful possession of marijuana and two other infractions following a vehicle and traffic stop on Oak Street in the City of Plattsburgh. Upon further roadside investigation by deputies, Allison was determined to allegedly be operating his motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition and also in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Allison was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was later arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash bail and $2,000 secured bond. Allison is due to reappear in Plattsburgh City Court on a later date. Plattsburgh man arrested for DWI, marijuana possession BEEKMANTOWN | Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam A. Lagrave, 21, on March 3 at 7:15 p.m. after the subject was stopped for speeding in the Town of Beekmantown. It is alleged that Lagrave was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana at the time of the stop. He was charged with a speed violation; driving while intoxicated, first offense, a misdemeanor; aggravated DWI, misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana. Lagrave was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Beekmantown Court set for a future date.

Plattsburgh man arrested on probation violation PLATTSBURGH | On March 5 Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kohen H.F. Laware, 18, following the issuance of a warrant by the Clinton County Supreme Court. It is alleged that Laware violated the terms of his probation set forth on him last October. Laware was arraigned in the Clinton County Supreme Court on the warrant. Laware was then remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 secured bond. Laware is scheduled to reappear in the Clinton County Supreme Court on a later date. Plattsburgh man arrested on criminal contempt charges PLATTSBURGH | On March 3 Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason C. Baker, 44, on the charge of criminal contempt in the third degree after he allegedly violated an order of protection. Baker was released on an appearance ticket, to be arraigned at the Town of Champlain Court on a later date. Malone man arrested for displaying offensive material MALONE | On March 5 at approximately 3:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a harassment at a residence on State Route 30 in Malone. An investigation revealed that 29-year-old Andrew J. Shatlaw of Malone had an offensive sticker on his vehicle which displayed a sexual act. Shatlaw was previously arrested for displaying the sticker and ordered by the Malone Town Court to remove it. Shatlaw failed to adhere to the court orders. He was arrested and charged with criminal contempt, public display of offensive sexual material, and harassment. Shatlaw was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, or $2,000 bond. Plattsburgh teen arrested for illegal weapon possession PLATTSBURGH | On March 5 at approximately 4 p.m., New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Audi A6 on Boyton Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh for being unregistered and uninspected. The operator, Maxwell G. Grimard, 19, of Plattsburgh, was found to have a suspended license. He was also found in possession of two unloaded AR-15 rifles in the vehicle and two 30 round magazines. Grimard was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and further issued traffic tickets for unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail in lieu $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 secured bond.