Police blotter

Plattsburgh woman arrested for drugs, prison contraband

DANNEMORA | On March 15, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trisha L. Lord on charges of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Clinton County Correctional Officers allegedly found Lord, 35, to be in possession of a controlled substance that she brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility. Lord was processed on the above charges and arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh. Lord was remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash bail, $5,000 secured bond. Lord is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.

Altona man arrested for drug possession

ALTONA | On March 7, at approximately 2:15 a.m., New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Devils Den Road in the Town of Altona on a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck, for operating with inadequate plate lamps and unauthorized stickers on the rear windshield. The driver, Christopher D. Peryea, 36, of Altona, was found in possession of 16 pills of acetaminophen and hydrocodone, approximately four grams of marijuana, and a smoking device containing marijuana residue. Peryea was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana and further ticketed for unauthorized stickers. He was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Altona Court on March 13, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Two men arrested in Plattsburgh for forged checks

PLATTSBURGH | On March 16, New York State Police in Plattsburgh investigated numerous instances of forged checks being cashed at local financial institutions in the Plattsburgh area over three days. James R. Garrow Jr., 20, of Plattsburgh, was arrested for four counts of both criminal possession of a forged instrument and grand larceny. William G. Sloan Jr., 30, of Keeseville, was arrested for two counts of both criminal possession of a forged instrument and grand larceny. Both suspects were arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and remanded in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond. Both were due back in court on March 20. Investigation into the source of the forged checks is ongoing.