Police blotter

× Expand File photo Ellenburg man arrested for rape ELLENBURG | On March 16, New York State Police arrested 21-year-old Jesse J. Macey of Ellenburg for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old victim on Jan. 5. Macey was charged with rape in the third degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court where he was released on pre-trial release. Macey is to reappear in the Town of Champlain Court on May 3 at 2 p.m. Three arrested in cocaine, heroin bust PLATTSBURGH | On March 20, Plattsburgh City Police arrested Cody J. Grenier, 24, of Dannemora; Eryn Devins, 31, of Ellenburg; and Amber Woody, 29, of Plattsburgh. Grenier and Davis were both charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Woody was charged with one count of criminal nuisance, a felony. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation that culminated in seizures of heroin and crack cocaine during a vehicle stop and the execution of a search warrant at two separate Plattsburgh locations. Last Wednesday, Plattsburgh City Police stopped a vehicle with Grenier and Davis inside traveling on South Catherine Street. Grenier was found in possession of 56 individual bags containing heroin, and Devins was found in possession of 47 individual bags containing crack cocaine. Following the vehicle stop, a search warrant was executed at 159D South Catherine St. During the execution of the warrant an additional 57 bags of heroin and seven bags of crack cocaine were seized. Police estimate the street value of the narcotics to be in excess of $10,000. Grenier was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail on $25,000 cash, $100,000 bond. Davis was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash, $25,000 bond. Woody was released on an appearance ticket. Future charges are pending. Unattended death under investigation BEEKMANTOWN | On March 26, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New York State Police in Plattsburgh responded to a report of an unattended death in the vicinity of Point Au Roche Road and Route 9, in the Town of Beekmantown. The victim, an 88-year-old woman, was located outside, near her residence.

Clinton County Coroner David Donah responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 3:10 pm. Donah authorized removal of the body to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was performed on March 27. Plattsburgh man arrested on criminal contempt charge PLATTSBURGH | On March 24, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard M. Perales, 39, of Plattsburgh, for criminal contempt. The arrest was made subsequent to sheriff’s deputies’ investigation of a complaint received on a prior date, in which it is alleged that Perales violated a duly served order of protection when he went to the residence of the victim listed in the stay away order of protection. Perales was processed at the sheriff’s office and arraigned on the above charge in the Town of Champlain Court. Perales was remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail. Perales is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Champlain Court on a later date. Vermont woman arrested for DWI in Rouses Point ROUSES POINT | On March 20, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies received complaints of a vehicle operating erratically in the Village of Rouses Point. Deputies located the vehicle on Bridge Road and arrested the operator, Roxanne Robinson of St. Albans, Vermont, on the above-listed charges following a traffic stop. It’s alleged Robinson, 39, was operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Robinson was processed at the sheriff’s office’s Rouses Point substation and released after being issued appearance tickets. She is set to appear in Town of Champlain Court for arraignment on a later date. Champlain man arrested for DWAI CHAMPLAIN | On March 24, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody R. Mesec of Champlain on charges of driving while ability-impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and two traffic infractions. The arrest was made following a traffic stop in the Town of Beekmantown. It’s alleged that Mesec, 27, was operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs. It’s also alleged he possessed marijuana. Mesec was processed at the sheriff’s office and released after being issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Beekmantown Court in April.

Plattsburgh teen arrested for petit larceny PLATTSBURGH | On March 22, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patrich Leduc of Plattsburgh following a complaint received in February. The complaint was received from a local business employee, who reported a customer had stolen his cell phone. Through investigation, Leduc, 18, was identified and taken into custody at his residence. Leduc was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and release on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Plattsburgh Court. He is scheduled to appear on a later date to face the allegation. Plattsburgh woman arrested on warrant PLATTSBURGH | On March 22, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lateisha N. Forker of Plattsburgh on a warrant for violating her probation. The warrant was issued by the Town of Plattsburgh Justice Court. Forker, 22, was placed on probation by the court following a conviction of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and petit larceny last January. New York State Police assisted with the warrant investigation. Forker was arraigned in Town of Plattsburgh Court and was released on her own recognizance. Forker is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date to face the allegations. Chazy woman arrested for drug possession CHAZY | On March 22, at approximately 5 p.m., New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh. The driver, Amanda K. Riggs, 32, of Chazy, was found in possession of approximately 4 grams of marijuana and a quantity of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills. Riggs was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; criminal possession of a controlled substance non-original container, a New York state Public Health Law violation, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court where she was released on pre-trial release. Chazy woman arrested for DWAI CHAZY | On March 22, at approximately 10:50 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a hit and run property damage collision in front of 2396 Rte. 9 in the Town of Ausable. The suspect vehicle was traveling south on Route 9 when it crossed into the northbound lane of travel and struck a mailbox at that address and then a snowbank, and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a green 2004 Subaru and was last seen by witnesses driving south on Route 9. The suspect vehicle was located soon, parked in front of 142 Ausable St. in the Town of Ausable, with obvious passenger side damage and a flat rear tire. While conducting area interviews, troopers located the driver, who identified herself as 31-year-old Eryn B. Devins, of Chazy. Devins was placed under arrest for DWAI-drugs. Devins submitted to a breath test, which yielded a blood alcohol content of .00 percent. She was then administered a drug recognition evaluation, which determined Devins to be impaired by a narcotic. Devins then submitted to a blood draw to determine her level of drug impairment. Devins was charged with DWAI-drugs, and further ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage crash, moved from lane unsafely, and unsafe tire. She was released to appear in the Town of Ausable Court on March 28 at 4 p.m.