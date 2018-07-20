Police Blotter

Plattsburgh man charged with lawn mower theft

PLATTSBURGH | New York State Police on Sunday arrested a Plattsburgh man for allegedly stealing a lawn mower from a residence on Route 9 in Ausable.

Jimmy J. Hemingway, 29, of Plattsburgh, was arrested on July 15 and charged with one count of petit larceny and one count of criminal trespass in the third degree.

New York State Police said in a news release that Hemingway was seen by witnesses and identified as the thief of the Craftsman riding lawn mower.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ausable Court and was scheduled to appear on July 18 at 4 p.m.

Champlain man arrested on felony DWI

CHAMPLAIN | New York State Police last week arrested a Champlain man on a felony DWI charge after he allegedly lied about his name and date of birth and refused to provide a breath sample.

Ray Casavant, 43, of Champlain, was charged with felony DWI and false personation. He was also ticketed for moving between lanes unsafely, unlicensed operation and refusal to take a breath test.

Casavant, driving a U-Haul box truck, was pulled over on Interstate 87 at approximately 11:54 p.m. on July 14 after police observed him swerving several times and moving between lanes unsafely.

He allegedly gave the trooper who pulled him over a false name and date of birth, and was found in possession of open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Police say that he refused to provide a breath sample during roadside tests and refused a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

Casavant was found to have two prior DWI convictions in Vermont, one in 2010 and another in 2014.

He was arraigned in the Town of Chazy Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.

Plattsburgh man charged with felony DWI

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested by New York State Police in the Champlain Center Mall parking lot last week on a felony DWI charge.

Joseph A. Babbie, 36, of Plattsburgh, was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the first and second degrees. He was also ticketed for use of a vehicle without an interlock device, unlicensed operation and operating in violation of restrictions.

Police responded to the mall at approximately 6:24 a.m. on July 14 after receiving a report of a vehicle in the parking lot with a male driver who appeared to be intoxicated.

Babbie was found in the parking lot near Regal Cinemas, in a 2011 Suzuki parked across multiple spaces. When he was awoken by state police, he refused to submit to a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. Police later learned that he had previous convictions for DWI.

Babbie was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

Mooers woman arrested for DWI

PLATTSBURGH | Following a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh last week on a Jeep Cherokee for turning without signaling, 22-year-old Emily A. Larsen of Mooers was arrested for DWI.

New York State Police say Her blood alcohol content was 0.10 percent. She was charged with DWI and ticketed for failure to signal a turn.

Larsen was released with tickets returnable to the Town of Plattsburgh Court on July 19.

Beekmantown man arrested for DWI after nearly striking officer

PLATTSBURGH | A Beekmantown man was arrested on a DWI charge last week after nearly striking a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy on the side of the road.

Jonathan R. Brown, 22, of Beekmantown, was arrested for DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent. He was also found in possession of approximately 5.7 grams of marijuana. He was charged with DWI, unlawful possession of marijuana, and further ticketed for reckless driving, unlawful stickers, failure to yield the right of way, and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Brown’s vehicle on July 14 at approximately 2:20 a.m. as it was traveling north on state Route 190, and nearly struck a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy who was on the side of the road with an investigation.

Brown was released with tickets to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

Plattsburgh man arrested on assault charge

PLATTSBURGH | On July 10 at 9:41 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark L. Allen, 54, of Plattsburgh, on a charge of assault in the third degree.

Allen was arrested following an incident that occurred at the Dollar General on Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh, police say. It’s alleged that Allen assaulted an employee of the Dollar General, resulting in physical injury.

Allen was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Town of Plattsburgh Court for arraignment, after which he was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 secured bond. He is set to reappear in court on a later date. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Plattsburgh collision left no casualties

PLATTSBURGH | On July 15, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of State Route 374 and Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh for a reported two car motor vehicle collision with injury.

Taylor J. Duquette was operating a 2014 Nissan Sentra north on Wallace Hill Road at the intersection of State Route 374 when she failed to yield right of way to and collided with a 2005 Toyota Camry being operated by William C. Vincent west on Route 374. The front of Duquette’s vehicle collided with the driver side area of Vincent’s vehicle.

Vincent was transported by ambulance to University of Vermont – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for head pain and rib pain. Duquette was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Town of Plattsburgh District 3 Fire Department, Morrisonville Fire Department, Morrisonville EMS and UVM CVPH EMS.