Police Blotter

Search for Ti man leads to arrest days after domestic dispute

MORIAH | Zack R. Huntington, 34, of Ticonderoga was arrested July 18 following a domestic dispute. On July 15 at approximately 7:50 p.m., state police responded to an address on Center Road in the town of Moriah regarding the dispute.

The victim alleged that Huntington threw a chair which hit her in the face. The victim was thrown against a glass door where she sustained cuts on her right elbow from the glass shattering. Following the incident, Huntington fled the scene on foot. The victim declined medical treatment.

Huntington was located on July 18 and arrested in Ticonderoga. He was charged with assault second degree, criminal possession of a weapon third degree, aggravated family offense and criminal mischief fourth degree.

Huntington was arraigned in the Moriah Town Court where he was remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Order of protection violation leads to arrest

MORIAH | On July 20, state police arrested 31-year-old Leona C. Stefaniak of Witherbee after she violated an active order of protection by kicking the victim in the face and causing physical injury during a domestic dispute at a residence on Silver Hill Road in the town of Moriah July 9.

Stefaniak also damaged personal property and belongings of the victim. The victim sustained injuries to his face. However, he declined medical treatment.

Stefaniak was located in the city of Plattsburgh and arrested. She was charged with criminal contempt first degree, criminal mischief fourth degree and assault third degree.

Stefaniak was arraigned at the Town of Moriah Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Alcohol sting uncovers unlicensed alcohol distribution, sale to minor

TICONDEROGA | On July 17, a random alcohol sting at several Ticonderoga businesses was conducted to check for the sale of alcohol to minors.

During this operation, Keith Curcio was arrested for unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (A) misdemeanor and alcoholic beverage control law 100.0, selling alcoholic beverage without a license.

Burglar sniffed out by K-9 Tusko

TICONDEROGA | On July 22, Brian Varmette was arrested for burglary first degree, assault third degree and harassment second degree.

After a short search of the area near his residence using K-9 Tusko, Varmette was found near the Lachute River and taken into custody. Varmette was remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Aggravated unlicensed vehicle operation leads to arrest

TICONDEROGA | Barry A. Jordon was arrested July 17 for aggravated unlicensed operation second degree and issued seven uniform traffic tickets. Jordon was arraigned and remanded to Essex County Correction Facility on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.

Ti man arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation

TICONDEROGA | Robert M. Nephew was arrested July 18 for aggravated unlicensed operation third degree. Nephew was issued uniform traffic tickets and will appear in the Ticonderoga Town Court at a later date.

Ti man arrested for weapon possession

TICONDEROGA | Daniel R. Grey was arrested July 18 on five counts of a criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree.

Grey was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Ticonderoga Town Court at a later date.

Lake Placid woman arrested for aggravated DWI

LAKE PLACID | A Lake Placid woman has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

On July 17, at approximately 1:50 a.m., New York State Police arrested 27-year-old Aleksandra Shevchuck of Lake Placid for DWI following a traffic stop on Middle Road in Lake Placid for failure to keep right.

Shevchuck’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent.

She was charged with aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and further ticketed for failure to keep right and moved from lane unsafely.

Shevchuck was released with tickets returnable to the Lake Placid Village Court on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

Lewis man arrested for violating order of protection

ELIZABETHTOWN | A Lewis man was arrested last week for allegedly violating an order of protection at the Top’s Market in Elizabethtown.

Daniel J. Koechel, 54, of Lewis was arrested on July 16 for violating a stay-away order of protection by having contact with the victim at the grocery store.

Koechel was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.

He was arraigned in the Elizabethtown Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Intoxication and texting while driving lead to arrest

SARANAC LAKE | On July 22 at approximately 6:30 a.m. state police responded to a report of a one-car crash on State Route 3, in the town of Saint Armand.

An investigation revealed that a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Brittany A. Woodard, 27, of Saranac Lake, was driving west on State Route 3 when she ran off the road due to being intoxicated and trying to text and drive.

Woodard’s vehicle ran into a ditch off the eastbound shoulder of State Route 3. She was subsequently arrested for DWI. While troopers were en route to SP Ray Brook to process Woodard for DWI, she began kicking the inside of the patrol car. She also kicked at the troopers and resisted being further restrained.

Woodard’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent. She was charged with aggravated DWI, resisting arrest and further ticketed for moving from lanes unsafely, use of an electronic device while driving, failure to notify DMV of a change of address and operating without insurance. Woodard was arraigned in the Town of Saint Armand Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

State police arrest AuSable Forks man for burglary

WILMINGTON | Richard E. Goyette, 29, of AuSable Forks was arrested on July 22 on burglary charges.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. state police responded to a residence on State Route 86 in Wilmington for a report of a burglary. An investigation revealed that the victim possessed an active refrain-from order of protection from the Clinton County Family Court against Goyette.

Goyette forcefully kicked in an exterior entry door to gain entry to the victim’s residence. However, Goyette sustained a small laceration on his forehead while breaking in.

Goyette then fled on foot from responding troopers. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended and arrested. He refused medical treatment. A one-year-old child was present during the break-in.

Goyette was charged with burglary second degree, criminal mischief third degree, criminal contempt first degree, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Wilmington Court where he was remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.

Lake Placid man arrested for DWI

NORTH ELBA | A Lake Placid man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Town of North Elba.

On July 22, at approximately 9:39 p.m., New York State Police arrested 54-year-old James P. Williams of Lake Placid for DWI following a traffic stop at the corner of Northwood Road and Mirror Lake Drive in North Elba.

Williams’ blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.20 percent. He was charged with aggravated DWI.

Williams was released with tickets to appear in the North Elba Town Court.

Johnsburg car accident claimed two victims

JOHNSBURG | On July 19 at 10:20 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash on South Johnsburg Road in the Town of Johnsburg.

The crash occurred when a southbound 1990 Ford Mustang, operated by Wade B. Brown, 52, of Johnsburg, drove across the northbound lane of travel and continued off the east side of the roadway, approximately one mile south of the State Route 8 intersection, striking a boulder.

The vehicle then overturned and landed in the roadway right side up. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Also pronounced dead at the scene was the front seat passenger, Andrew J.H. Cleveland, 38, from Johnsburg.

Two rear seat passengers in the vehicle were severely injured and were flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Seated behind the driver was Edmund A. Morehouse, 38, of Johnsburg. Seated behind the front seat passenger was Jeremiah J. Warrington, 40, also of Johnsburg. The current medical condition of Morehouse and Warrington is unknown.

No criminal charges had been filed at the time of printing and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Couple arrested for domestic dispute

LAKE GEORGE | Paul F. Klink and Janette A. Perpinan were arrested on July 19 for their involvement in a domestic dispute.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on July 19, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York state Police responded to the domestic dispute at the Lake Crest Inn in the Village of Lake George.

Klink and Perpinan became involved in a physical altercation over a cell phone. During the altercation, Perpinan struck Klink in the head with a glass vase, causing minor injury.

She was charged with assault second degree. Klink then allegedly smeared his blood on Perpinan resulting in him being arrested for harassment second degree. Both were sent to the Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

Traffic complaint led to DWI arrest

LAKE GEORGE | Roberta Lucia, 63, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts was arrested for DWI on July 20.

At approximately 9 p.m. an officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a vehicle and traffic complaint from a caller in the Town of Lake George. They reported a dark colored vehicle that was all over the roadway having trouble maintaining its lane on Lake Shore Drive.

An officer arrived in the area and located the vehicle in question at a resort on Lake Shore Drive. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Lucia was brought back to the station where she refused to provide a breath sample.

Lucia was processed for DWI and issued tickets for open container and refusal to take a breath test. She was placed into police lockup until her arraignment.

Officers crack down on boating impairment with two arrests

LAKE GEORGE | Officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Lake George Park Commission arrested Adrian J. Sledziewski, 27, of Staten Island at approximately 7:30 p.m., July 21. Sledziewski was boating while ability impaired (BWAI) by drugs on Lake George near Speaker Heck Island.

Sledziewski was charged with BWAI drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is due to appear in Bolton town court at a later date.

A passenger on Sledziewski’s boat, Timothy P. Spall, 28, also of Staten Island, was issued a summons for urinating in the lake and is also to appear in court at a later date.

Man brandishing knife in Lake George arrested

LAKE GEORGE | James J. Williams, 36, of Columbia, South Carolina was arrested after an incident where he brandished a large knife during a disturbance outside a bar on Canada Street. Williams surrendered the knife when confronted by police.

Williams was charged with the class D felony of criminal possession of a weapon third degree, criminal nuisance and criminal impersonation for providing a false name to police in an attempt to conceal an outstanding warrant. Williams was sent to police lock up to await arraignment in Lake George Town Court.

Mooers man allegedly violated order of protection

MOOERS | Real J. Boulerice, of Mooers, was arrested last week and charged with criminal mischief and violation of an order of protection.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 18, New York State Police responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in the Town of Mooers.

There, a complainant informed police of a current stay away order of protection between him and Boulerice.

The victim observed Boulerice, 79, on his land tampering with his electric fence. Boulerice pulled a fence post out of the ground and removed an electric fence solar charging unit. The solar charging unit, valued at $400, was damaged as a result.

Boulerice was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree and criminal contempt second degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Mooers Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Woman arrested for theft at Plattsburgh International Airport

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies last week arrested a Diamond Point woman for allegedly stealing money from another person at Plattsburgh International Airport.

Angela Bruce, 63, was arrested July 18 on a charge of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The arrest was made subsequent to an investigation into a complaint in which Bruce allegedly stole an envelope containing money from another individual at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Bruce was processed at the sheriff’s office and arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court. Bruce was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in court on a later date.

Inmate arrested for grabbing corrections officer

DANNEMORA | Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Plattsburgh man for allegedly grabbing a correction’s officer and obstructing his duties.

Joseph McPherson, 34, was arrested July 15 on charges of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

The arrest was made subsequent to an investigation of a complaint in which McPherson allegedly grabbed a corrections officer in the Clinton County Correctional Facility and obstructed the officer from performing his official duties.

McPherson was processed at the sheriff’s office for the charges and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.

Plattsburgh woman arrested for suspended license, DWAI after crash

BEEKMANTOWN | A Plattsburgh woman was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence with a suspended license after a car crash in Beekmantown.

Erica L. Harvey, 26, was charged with DWAI-drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. She was arraigned in the Beekmantown Court where she was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail.

On July 22, at approximately 5:32 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 190 and Jersey Swamp Road in the Town of Beekmantown.

An investigation revealed that a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Harvey, was traveling south bound on State Route 190, in front of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Pamela E. Drinkwine, 48, of Willsboro.

Harvey slowed down to make a left turn onto Jersey Swamp Road. Drinkwine attempted to pass on the left, subsequently striking Harvey’s vehicle.

Harvey reported right rib pain and her passenger, Nicole L. Bruso, 45, of Plattsburgh reported right ankle pain. Both were transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for evaluation.

Drinkwine and her passenger, 9-year-old Fallon A. Dean, also of Willsboro, declined medical attention. Drinkwine was issued a ticket for following too closely.

Harvey was found to have a suspended license. She was also found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Bruso, the registered owner of the Jeep Wrangler, was aware of Harvey’s suspension. Bruso was issued a ticket for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

Man arrested for robbery

PLATTSBURGH | A Glenville man was arrested last week for allegedly stealing a man’s wallet in Plattsburgh.

Robert J. Shaylor III, 37, was arrested by New York State Police and charged with robbery in the third degree.

On July 20, at approximately 10:31 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the parking lot of the Butcher Block on Booth Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh. The victim reported that an unknown male forcefully stole his wallet in the parking lot. No weapon was displayed and the victim was not injured.

Shaylor was arrested and charged with robbery in the third degree. Shaylor was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, or $2,000 bond. New York State Police were assisted by New York State Park Police.

Arrest made after traffic accident

PLATTSBURGH | On July 20 at approximately 4:22 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two car personal injury accident at the intersection of State Route 374 and Wallace Hill Extension in the town of Plattsburgh.

Wendie Collins was traveling east on State Route 374 and Paul Gibeau was traveling north on Wallace Hill Extension. Gibeau allegedly failed to yield the right of way to Collins traveling on Route 374 and failed to stop at the stop sign on Wallace Hill Extension. Gibeau’s vehicle struck Collins’s vehicle in the passenger side area as he crossed into the intersection. Gibeau was transported to CVPH for a laceration to the arm.

At the time of press release, Gibeau was still being evaluated and Collins was expecting to seek medical attention for a complaint of lower back pain. Gibeau was cited for failing to yield the right of way and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Driving while drug impaired leads to arrest

BEEKMANTOWN | On July 20, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Marie Jabaut for two counts of moving from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor) after Jabaut was allegedly found to be operating a motor vehicle while her ability was impaired by drugs.

Jabaut was allegedly observed crossing the hazard markings and changing lanes unsafely while traveling on Interstate 87 in the Town of Beekmantown.

Jabaut was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Beekmantown to appear on a later date to face the allegations. Additional charges may be pending.