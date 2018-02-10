Police blotter

Two arrested for burglary in Plattsburgh PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to the Clinton Community College dormitory in Plattsburgh for a report of a burglary. The 19-year-old male victim reported that, at approximately 1:30 a.m., two males unlawfully entered his dorm room and stole an Xbox video game system valued at approximately $300. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Darrien K. Denteh, of Plattsburgh, and his brother, 28-year-old Derrick K. Denteh, of Schroon Lake. Both suspects were located, arrested and charged with one count each of burglary in the second degree, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a misdemeanor. They were arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court where they were both released on their own recognizance to reappear at a later date. Port Kent man arrested for DWI SCHUYLER FALLS | On Feb. 3 at approximately 12 a.m., New York State Police stopped a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck on Mason Street for failing to keep right. The driver, Harvey C. Lobdell Jr., 43, of Port Kent, was subsequently arrested for DWI. Lobdell refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Lobdell was charged with DWI. He was further ticketed for refusal to take a breath test, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, tinted windows, and failure to keep right. He was arraigned in the Peru Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Schuyler Falls Court at a later date and time. Rouses Point man arrested following pursuit ROUSES POINT | On Feb. 3 at approximately 4:35 p.m., New York State Police responded to the Mooers Fire Department for a report of a suspicious person attempting to gain entry. Responding troopers observed a 2013 Honda Civic leaving the area on State Route 11, traveling east. Troopers activated their emergency lighting to initiate a traffic stop, but the operator accelerated and failed to comply, running a stop sign at State Route 11 and State Route 22 and continuing east. The vehicle continued into the Town of Champlain on State Route 11, speeding up to over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle then pulled in to the Exit 42 Mobil Gas Station and the driver, 37-year-old Jamie M. Savage of Rouses Point, was taken into custody. Savage was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in the third degree, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, as well as various traffic violations as a result. He was released with appearance tickets.

Mooers man charged with sexual abuse of a child MOOERS | On Feb. 1, William O. Lafountain, 53, of Mooers was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation of a report of sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim on Jan. 31. Lafountain was arraigned in the Town of Ellenburg Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. A stay away order of protection was issued. Lafountain was scheduled to reappear in the Town of Mooers court on Feb. 8, 2018, at 6 p.m. Mooers couple arrested for forgery, larceny MOOERS | On Feb. 1, New York State Police arrested two people for stolen and forged checks following an investigation originally reported on Jan. 8. The 78-year-old female victim of Mooers reported that she had over $11,000 dollars taken from her personal bank account via forged checks and unauthorized ATM withdrawals. This all occurred from Dec. 12, 2016, to Nov. 20, 2017. An investigation revealed that 30-year-old Heather A. Blanchard and 38-year-old Kristopher D. White, both of Mooers, cashed several of the victim’s checks at banks around Clinton County without her permission. Blanchard had been employed by the victim as a personal caretaker since 2015. Blanchard and White were each charged with 11 counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony, and one count each of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. The pair were arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court, where they were each remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond. Rouses Point woman arrested for larceny, criminal mischief ROUSES POINT | On Jan. 31, New York State Police arrested 52-year-old Julie L. Florucci of Rouses Point, following a larceny, which was reported on Jan. 16, at a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Rouses Point. The 54-year-old victim reported that Florucci stole various items from his residence and damaged items while the two were residing together. Stolen items included batteries, a TV remote, a Blu-ray DVD remote, computer accessories, and the victim’s asthma inhalers. Damaged items included computer equipment. Florucci was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny. She was arraigned at the Town of Champlain Court, where she was released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued.

Morrisonville man arrested for criminal impersonation, larceny SCHUYLER FALLS | On Jan. 31, at approximately 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to M&M County Store at 933 County Route 33 in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a report of a larceny. On scene, troopers were advised about a male who pumped almost $60 in fuel at the store on Jan. 27 and did not pay. The male told the clerk he would be back the following day with cash to pay for the fuel, leaving a false name and phone number with the clerk. The suspect never returned to pay for the fuel. After reviewing surveillance footage, troopers were able to identify the suspect, 30-year-old Dustin R. Blockson of Morrisonville. Blockson was located by police, and arrested for criminal impersonation in the second degree and petit larceny. Blockson was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Schuyler Falls Court. Domestic dispute in AuSable results in arrest AUSABLE | On Jan. 27 at approximately 12:30 a.m. New York State Police responded to a residence on Cold Springs Road in AuSable for report of a domestic dispute. An investigation at the scene revealed that a 46 year old female victim there was attacked by 39-year-old Ryan M. Carey of Plattsburgh. Carey struck the victim in the head with a lamp. The victim suffered a contusion to her head and was transported to the University of Vermont Health Care Network at CVPH in Plattsburgh for treatment. Carey was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned at AuSable Town Court, where he was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. Visitor to Altona prison charged with bringing in contraband ALTONA | On Jan. 27, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to the Altona Correctional Facility in the Town of Altona for a report of a visitor found in possession of contraband. An investigation revealed that 22 year old Markeyona A. Fields of Albany was found in possession of a quantity of synthetic marijuana. Fields was subsequently arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony, reckless endangerment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and public health law section 229, violating state sanitary code. She was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 fully-secured bond.