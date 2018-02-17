Police blotter

Peru man arrested twice after domestic incident
PERU | On Feb. 4, at approximately 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Allen Hill Road in Peru for a report of a domestic dispute. The victim reported that Tracy L. Carte, 51, threatened to physically harm her. Carte was located, arrested and charged with menacing in the third degree, a misdemeanor. Carte was arraigned in the Town of Ausable Court and released after posting $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. A stay away order of protection was issued at the arraignment to Carte, ordering him to have no contact with the victim. A short time later, state police responded back to the victim’s address to serve the victim her copy of the order of protection issued by the Town of Ausable Court. Carte was located in the driveway. He immediately began to flee on foot when he observed the patrol vehicle. Troopers pursued Carte on foot, through the backyard of the residence and into an open field, where he was eventually taken into custody. Carte was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. He was again arraigned in the Town of Ausable Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 secure bond.
Plattsburgh woman arrested for sending threatening letter
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 5, at approximately 7:25 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of threatening letter in the Town of Beekmantown. The victim received a hand-written letter in her mailbox which caused her to be in fear for her safety. The suspect was determined to be Janina M. Quaglietta, 21, of Plattsburgh. Quaglietta was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Beekmantown Court.
Man arrested in Willsboro for violating order of protection
WILLSBORO | On Feb. 7, at approximately 7 a.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Cypress Avenue in the Town of Willsboro for a report of a domestic dispute. On scene, an investigation revealed that 36-year-old Joshua M. Sanford was in violation of a stay away order of protection by being in contact at that address with the protected party. He was also found to be wanted by the Elmira City Police Department. Sanford was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree, having been convicted of criminal contempt in the second degree within the preceding five years. He was arraigned in the Town of Lewis Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
Plattsburgh man arrested for DWI
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 11, at about 9:40 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 3 in the Town of Saranac near the Saranac County Store for a report of a one car personal injury accident. Investigation on scene determined that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, Joseph M. Behrmann, 42, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo west on Route 3 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a snow embankment on the north side of the roadway. Responding deputies determined Behrmann was allegedly operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. He reported head pain and suffered a minor laceration in the incident and was treated on scene before declining transport to the hospital. Behrmann was transported from the scene and processed at the sheriff’s office. He was released after being issued appearance tickets to appear in Town of Saranac Court in March.
Champlain man charged with felony after failing to report social media account
CHAMPLAIN | On Feb. 10 at 6:50 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rick Duffina, 47, in the Town of Plattsburgh following an investigation into unreported social media accounts allegedly possessed by Duffina that were opened in October 2017. It’s alleged that Duffina, a level two sex offender, failed to report a social media account to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and New York State as required by law, a Class E felony. Duffina was processed at the sheriff’s office and released after being issued an appearance ticket. He will appear in Town of Champlain Court in March for arraignment.
Schuyler Falls man arrested for DWAI
SCHUYLER FALLS | On Feb. 6 at 11:36 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott L. Stockwell, 44, for DWAI drugs following a traffic stop in the Town of Plattsburgh. Investigation on scene by the deputies revealed that Stockwell was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs. Stockwell was processed at the sheriff’s office and released on appearance tickets returnable to Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
Plattsburgh woman arrested on DWAI charges
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 8 at 11:05 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible impaired driver operating a motor vehicle in the Town of Plattsburgh. Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle. Investigation into the complaint revealed that the driver, Heather Calkins, 30, allegedly operated her motor vehicle while in an impaired condition. It is also alleged that Calkins was found to be in possession of an open container as well as a controlled substance during the investigation. She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Calkins was transported to the sheriff’s office to be processed and released to a third party on appearance tickets requiring her to appear at the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
Plattsburgh woman arrested for petit larceny
PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 9 at 1:10 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tammy R. Manor, 41, on the charge of petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The arrest was made subsequent to an investigation of a complaint reported by Target in which Manor allegedly took several items from the store without paying for them. Manor was processed at the sheriff’s office and issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date to answer the charge.