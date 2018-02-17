Police blotter

Peru man arrested twice after domestic incident

PERU | On Feb. 4, at approximately 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Allen Hill Road in Peru for a report of a domestic dispute. The victim reported that Tracy L. Carte, 51, threatened to physically harm her. Carte was located, arrested and charged with menacing in the third degree, a misdemeanor. Carte was arraigned in the Town of Ausable Court and released after posting $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. A stay away order of protection was issued at the arraignment to Carte, ordering him to have no contact with the victim. A short time later, state police responded back to the victim’s address to serve the victim her copy of the order of protection issued by the Town of Ausable Court. Carte was located in the driveway. He immediately began to flee on foot when he observed the patrol vehicle. Troopers pursued Carte on foot, through the backyard of the residence and into an open field, where he was eventually taken into custody. Carte was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. He was again arraigned in the Town of Ausable Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 secure bond.

Plattsburgh woman arrested for sending threatening letter

PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 5, at approximately 7:25 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of threatening letter in the Town of Beekmantown. The victim received a hand-written letter in her mailbox which caused her to be in fear for her safety. The suspect was determined to be Janina M. Quaglietta, 21, of Plattsburgh. Quaglietta was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Beekmantown Court.

Man arrested in Willsboro for violating order of protection

WILLSBORO | On Feb. 7, at approximately 7 a.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Cypress Avenue in the Town of Willsboro for a report of a domestic dispute. On scene, an investigation revealed that 36-year-old Joshua M. Sanford was in violation of a stay away order of protection by being in contact at that address with the protected party. He was also found to be wanted by the Elmira City Police Department. Sanford was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree, having been convicted of criminal contempt in the second degree within the preceding five years. He was arraigned in the Town of Lewis Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.