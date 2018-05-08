Police: Bones found in Lake George woods were remains of Brooklyn man

LAKE GEORGE | Forensic research by state police and an Albany pathologist has determined that human bones found about three weeks ago in the woods behind the Lake George Town Hall were the remains of a Brooklyn man whose whereabouts were unknown for the last six years.

Dr. Michael Sikirica, a pathologist at Albany Medical Center, compared the teeth in the human skull that was discovered to dental records of Alexander Kuzmin who was reported as missing by relatives who contacted the New York City Police on May 15, 2010.

Kuzmin was 55 at the time.

A statement by the state police said they do not suspect that foul play was involved in Kuzmin’s death. Authorities said examination of his remains did not indicate how he may have died.

A Lake George citizen walking her dog on a trail through the woods on April 20 found skeletal remains including a human skull, pelvic bones, a thigh bone and vertebrae draped in a hoodie, accompanied by other clothing, shoes and a gym bag — all half-buried in leaves in the woods not far from the Adirondack Northway Exit 22 spur.