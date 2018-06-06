Police identify deceased man found at Cumberland Bay

PLATTSBURGH | A man found deceased in the Town of Plattsburgh yesterday has been identified by New York State Police as Joseph F. Williams, a Plattsburgh resident.

The body of Williams, 57, was found floating in the water about 25 feet off-shore at Cumberland Bay State Park on Tuesday.

The cause and manner of his death are still pending, according to a news release from state police.

Clinton County Coroner David Donah pronounced Williams dead on the scene, and an autopsy was performed yesterday by Dr. Cara Soper at CVPH.

“There does not appear to be any indication of trauma at this time, but obviously, it’s still under investigation,” New York State Police Investigator Brian Sypek told NBC5 on Tuesday.

The investigation into Williams’ death, being conducted by the New York State Police, Plattsburgh Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Park Police, is ongoing.

Anyone who has had recent contact with Williams, or who has any information, is asked to contact Plattsburgh City Police (518-563-3411), New York State Police (518-563-3761), the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (518-565-4300) or New York State Park Police (315-482-1071).