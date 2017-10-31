Police investigate suspicious death

TICONDEROGA | Charges could be filed against a man involved in a bar fight in which a participant later died, according to Ticonderoga Town Police.

The victim was knocked out in the Oct. 7 fight outside the Burleigh House and never recovered consciousness, police said.

The unidentified man recently died at Albany Medical Center of severe head injuries.

Acting Ticonderoga Police Chief Michael LaVallie said officers are working with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation on the case, which is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police interviewed up to 15 people at the Montcalm Street bar the night of the fight, but couldn’t find anyone who knew what had happened.

At Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, a friend of the victim’s told police they were attacked by people they did not know. The injured man was taken there first.

Police are trying to specify whether the injuries resulted from a fall to the roadway outside the bar or were caused by a blow to the head.

More information is expected to be released if charges are filed.