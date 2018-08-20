Police: Man stole 2,221 gallons of fuel oil in criminal scheme

LAKE PLACID | A Pennsylvania man has been charged with grand larceny following a scheme in which he allegedly stole 2,221 gallons of fuel oil from a municipal storage tank by pumping it into a converted box truck.

Robert A. Detter, of Shartlesville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday morning at 2:08 a.m. and charged with third degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

Lake Placid Police Department Assistant Chief Charles P. Dobson declined to disclose the specific municipality, but confirmed the theft was from a government-owned building.

“The government agency that maintains this tank thought they might have had a leak because they noticed they were missing a large quality of fuel,” Dobson told The Sun.

Authorities launched an investigation after determining there was no leak.

Detter’s vehicle was ultimately located by an off-duty state trooper.

Detter, who has no connection to the municipality, allegedly stole the fuel by pumping it into tanks hidden within his box truck.

He was remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

The fuel has not been recovered.