Police seek help in solving Peru cold case murder

Walter Fedorwich was founded bludgeoned to death in his Peru home on Sept. 15, 1997.

PERU | State police are enlisting the public’s help in solving the decades-old murder of a elderly construction worker.

An investigation sparked by a concerned neighbor on Sept. 15, 1997 led state police to discover Walter C. Fedorwich, 88, deceased and tied to his bed in Peru.

The autopsy revealed Fedorwich was asphyxiated and bludgeoned to death early on Sept. 12 or 13, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Fedorwich lived alone in what state police described as a “poorly maintained” residence on State Route 22 in Peru.

He was no longer able to drive, and was seen around the surrounding area in his trademark cowboy hat and boots hitchhiking or using a taxi.

Fedorwich had relatives in the Rochester area, and had traveled there in the time preceding his death, state police said.

“During that trip, he had spoken of carrying a large sum of money, and may have had a portion of that money stolen,” said police in a press release.

“It was well-known in the Peru and Plattsburgh area that Fedorwich would carry large sums of money on his person, had a habit of telling people about his money and would occasionally flash his bankroll.”

The sum of money was not located over the course of the investigation.

Shortly before his death, Fedorwich was observed at the end of his driveway speaking to two unidentified white males in biker-type apparel and driving a dark-colored vehicle.

One had a beard, and the other was described as being heavy set.

Anyone with information pertaining to Fedorwich is encouraged to contact Investigator Jeremy Viele of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-897-2041.